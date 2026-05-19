EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Healthcare

From "Text Me When You Get Home" To Always-On Protection: Themes Emerging Across The Evolution Of LogicMark's Aster



19.05.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

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By Meg Flippin, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - May 19, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Women "choosing the bear" has become a common analogy to highlight how unsafe they feel when walking alone at night in parking lots or in unfamiliar places. Safety fears are having a real impact on how women live their lives. For example, many women may choose not to take jobs with late shifts or avoid social opportunities altogether just due to safety concerns. But when it comes to protecting themselves, they tend to use very informal tools that often do little to keep them safe. A common go-to when they are scared is to text or call friends and family or share their location with them instead of calling 911. After all, there is less shame in doing that than summoning the police if it's a false alarm. While knowing their friends and family have their location or are a call away may give women peace of mind, as a safety precaution, those methods can fall short. There's no guarantee a friend or family member will even see the message - they may be asleep, away from their phone or have it on silent mode. And even if they respond, they may not know how to help or how to accurately relay the situation to 911. On top of all that, many messaging apps may not provide precise, real-time GPS locations, making it difficult for emergency services to locate someone in distress quickly. Structured System With Aster For women to be safe, there is a need for a structured system that eliminates variables that can cause informal systems to break down. With a structured system, help is available around the clock, no unanswered texts, no sleeping contacts, no uncertainty in critical moments. It also ensures that alerts are escalated appropriately, connecting both personal networks and emergency services without relying on the user to coordinate in the moment. Critically, it removes the cognitive burden of having to think clearly in a moment of panic or worry about a false alarm. Plus, it provides an accurate, real-time GPS location so emergency responders can get there quickly. It's what LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK), a provider of personal emergency response systems, aims to deliver with the Aster personal safety app. Aster turns a smartphone into a personal protection device, connecting users to emergency services and trusted contacts when it matters most. It combines structured emergency support with everyday social safety behaviors women already rely on. The app includes multiple ways to access help, including a home-screen slider for discreet activation, as well as features like Follow Me and Hold Until Safe that let users stay connected and monitored during uncertain moments by arming the app, scheduling an event, notifying followers, and engaging a monitoring service. Together, these tools provide both immediate emergency response and proactive safety support, while keeping location-sharing permissions limited to trusted contacts and emergency services, only when needed most. Safety Concerns Alter Life Aster can be game-changing, given that safety concerns have a big impact on how women go about their daily lives. In a recent survey, LogicMark found that nearly 40% of women take daily safety measures, with many women restricting their movements and choices out of concern for their well-being. The study also highlighted that while women across America are increasingly building safety habits into their everyday behaviors to address those concerns, much of this heightened awareness stems from how they subconsciously evaluate their surroundings. Factors like lighting, isolation, unfamiliar streets or the time of day can dramatically change how safe a situation feels. A quiet residential street in daylight may feel routine, while the same location at night can trigger caution. These subtle environmental cues shape how women move through the world, influencing everything from route choices to how closely they monitor their phones. That affects not only their sense of safety, but their freedom, spontaneity and participation in everyday life. The Need For Discreet Devices That's not to say there aren't safety devices on the market women can use to protect themselves, but just as sharing their location or calling and texting friends and family have shortcomings that can result in lower adoption, so too do these devices. High-decibel personal sirens, oversized pepper spray canisters and heavy flashlights may offer protection, but they're often cumbersome and can draw unwanted attention. Plus, a heavy flashlight has to be wielded, and pepper spray has to be aimed. In a high-stress moment, even small barriers can make a big difference. The best safety tools are the ones people will actually carry, keep nearby and feel comfortable using. That's why LogicMark chose to turn something women already carry everywhere - their smartphones - into a personal safety device. It's familiar, discreet and always within reach, providing continuous protection wherever they are. The Aster app also comes with an SOS Safety button, no bigger than an AirTag, that connects via Bluetooth to the app and can be physically clipped to any keychain or bag, tucked into small pockets or attached to clothing. With a press of that button, help can be on the way in no time, and nobody has to know the user is carrying it. Women shouldn't have to be afraid, alter their routes or avoid opportunities out of fear. With the Aster app and SOS button, they have a discreet, always-on way to protect themselves and keep family and friends aware of their whereabouts. It's a way to leverage technology they already use to move from reactive safety habits to confident, proactive personal protection. Featured photo by Shutterstock . This content was originally published on Benzinga . Read further disclosures here . This post contains sponsored content and was created in collaboration with a third-party partner. Benzinga is a publisher and does not provide personalized investment advice or act as a broker or dealer. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security.

News Source: Benzinga





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