Collaboration marks Bilt's third co-brand card partnership, significantly expanding earning opportunities for more than 6.5 million Bilt Members and Air France KLM Visa Signature cardholders

Bilt, the membership for where you live, today announced an expanded collaboration with the Flying Blue loyalty program, enabling Air France KLM Visa Signature cardholders to earn 3 total Flying Blue Miles per $1 spent on rent payments made through the Bilt platform up to the yearly maximum.

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This marks Bilt's third co-brand card partnership and expands the Bilt ecosystem to serve the millions of Flying Blue customers among Bilt's member base. Bilt Members who hold the Air France KLM Visa Signature card earn 3 Flying Blue Miles per $1 spent on rent payments through Bilt, up to $50,000 annually (150,000 miles total). Beyond that threshold, members continue earning 1.5 miles per $1 spent on every on-time rent payment made through Bilt.

"Rent is the single biggest expense in so many people's lives, and the whole foundation of Bilt is that it shouldn't just be money out the door," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt. "We built Bilt to be the membership for where you live, bringing the kind of rewards and hospitality you'd expect from the world's best travel programs straight to your front door. Expanding this partnership with Flying Blue means Air France KLM cardholders can now earn miles on rent even faster than before."

The Flying Blue benefit represents a significant expansion of Bilt's co-brand card partnerships, which give cardholders of select airline credit cards an accelerated rewards earn rate on rent payments made through Bilt. With Air France KLM's network, connecting key U.S. gateway cities to Europe, Asia, India, Africa and beyond through Paris and Amsterdam, this partnership brings the benefit to an audience with strong international travel demand.

"We're always focused on offering the very best products, services, and rewards to our members," said Benjamin Lipsey, SVP of Loyalty, Digital Data and President of Flying Blue. "That's why Bilt is such a natural fit its innovative approach to turning everyday expenses into meaningful rewards aligns perfectly with our mission. Expanding our partnership to bring accelerated Flying Blue Miles to rent payments made through Bilt allows us to deliver even more value, making it easier for members to earn rewards in ways that truly fit their lives."

The partnership builds on Bilt's existing 1:1 transfer relationship with Flying Blue, through which members can already convert Bilt Points to Flying Blue Miles at a 1:1 ratio. Furthermore, Bilt Members with Platinum status can activate 12 months of Flying Blue Gold Status when they transfer 10,000 Bilt Points to Flying Blue, unlocking benefits which include:

Priority Check-In and Boarding

Free Seating Selection Options

Extra Baggage Allowance

International Lounge Access

The Flying Blue co-brand card benefit with Bilt is available starting today to all Air France KLM Visa Signature cardholders who pay rent through Bilt. Members can activate the benefit by adding their eligible card to their Bilt account and selecting it as their rent payment method.

For more information, visit bilt.com/l/flyingblue-card.

About Bilt

Launched in 2021, Bilt is the membership for where you live and the hospitality platform powering the residential ecosystem around it. For members, Bilt makes where our members live the center of their lives allowing them to earn rewards on housing payments, access neighborhood services, build a path to homeownership, and redeem points across a best-in-class travel and lifestyle ecosystem including airlines, hotels, boutique fitness studios, neighborhood restaurants, and more. For partners, from residential properties and neighborhood merchants to travel advisors, Bilt's hospitality platform provides the tools to deliver exceptional customer experiences and build deeper relationships with residents. The Bilt Alliance spans more than 6.5 million homes across the country, developed in partnership with some of the nation's largest residential owners and operators. Bilt boasts the highest value rewards currency on the market today. For more information, visit www.bilt.com.

About Flying Blue

Flying Blue is the loyalty program of the Air France-KLM group. With a network of over 40 airline and 100 commercial partners, it supports more than 30 million members during their travels to over 1000 destinations, and in their everyday lives. Members earn and redeem Miles with program features designed for how people actually travel: family points pooling, monthly Promo Rewards, the option to earn or contribute Miles toward Sustainable Aviation Fuel, and a status system built on Experience Points rather than spend alone. Recognized two years running as the World's Best by point.me, Flying Blue is built around what members actually value flexibility, reach, and rewards worth earning.

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Contacts:

Deniz Sonmez deniz.sonmez@bilt.com