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WKN: A411MH | ISIN: FR001400X2S4 | Ticker-Symbol: AXI1
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 17:10
40,060 Euro
+3,73 % +1,440
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ATOS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATOS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,84040,10017:45
39,78040,10017:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 16:10 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Atos International: Atos Selected by Viasat to Modernize Global Digital Workplace Operations

Press Release

Atos Selected by Viasat to Modernize Global Digital Workplace Operations

Irving, Texas, USA - Paris, France - May 19, 2026 -Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announced it has been selected by Viasat, a global leader in satellite communications, to deliver a multi-year digital workplace modernization program across the company's operations in the United States and worldwide.

The agreement strengthens Atos' presence in North America and expands its role supporting organizations that deliver mission-critical communications services. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Viasat provides secure connectivity solutions for aviation, government, maritime, consumer, and enterprise markets. Following its 2023 acquisition of Inmarsat, Viasat launched a global integration initiative to streamline IT services and provide a more unified, modern employee experience across its worldwide operations.

"Viasat is a critical player in the global communications ecosystem, and we are proud to support their next phase of digital modernization," said Michael Grunberg, head of Atos North America. "Our deep digital workplace expertise enables global organizations such as Viasat to scale securely, efficiently, and offer a world-class digital experience for their end user community."

"Atos demonstrated the flexibility, technical expertise, and customer-centric approach required to unify our global workforce and elevate the employee experience," noted Scott Shippy, acting head of Global IT at Viasat. "Atos' capabilities align closely with our goals for a modern, secure, and high-performing digital environment."

As part of the partnership, Atos is supporting Viasat's transition to a next-generation digital workplace by delivering enhanced service desk capabilities, advanced support services, and intelligent collaboration solutions. The program is designed to simplify IT operations, improve responsiveness, and provide employees with consistent, high-quality support-regardless of location.

Atos is committed to delivering a seamless and dependable digital experience for Viasat's global workforce. The partnership reflects Atos' continued investment in the North American market, where the company delivers digital workplace services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and infrastructure modernization for leading enterprises and public sector organizations.

***

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Leonard Herbeck | leonard.herbeck@atos.net

Attachment

  • PR-Atos Selected by Viasat to Modernize Global Digital Workplace Operations

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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