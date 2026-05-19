Addtech AB: Addtech acquires Nijhuis Engineering B.V.

Addtech Electrification, a business area in the Addtech Group, has today signed an agreement to acquire 100 % of the shares outstanding in Nijhuis Engineering B.V. ("Nijhuis").

Nijhuis develops and supplies patented system solutions for road and rail construction machinery. The offer includes safety, load handling, and electrical conversion systems and is sold under its own brand mainly to European retailers and end users, primarily within the railway segment. Nijhuis is headquartered in Dronten, Netherlands, employs 23, and has an annual turnover of approximately 6 million EUR.

Nijhuis will become a part of and complement our existing operations within the Mobility business unit.

Closing will take place today. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Addtech's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, May 19, 2026

Addtech AB (publ)

For further information, please contact

Niklas Stenberg, President of Addtech AB, +46 8 470 49 00

Per Lundblad, Business Area Manager, Addtech Electrification, +46 70 795 66 02

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,500 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 22 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on May 19, 2026, at 3.30 p.m (CEST).