BingX Becomes First Exchange to Offer OpenAI Pre-IPO Airdrop

PANAMA CITY, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today launched OpenAI pre-IPO airdrop campaign on its platform, expanding user access to private-market exposure tied to one of the world's most prominent artificial intelligence companies. The campaign marks BingX as the first exchange to offer an OpenAI pre-IPO airdrop, and follows the platform's earlier rollout of SpaceX pre-IPO trading, which received strong market engagement from users.

From May 19 to May 28 (UTC+8), the airdrop campaign featured a total prize pool of more than 300,000 USDT. Eligible users can participate in a variety of trading events to claim airdrop rewards, with bonuses available for active traders, first-time users, and BingX VIP members.

The launch reflects increasing investor demand for access to high-growth private-market opportunities that have traditionally remained inaccessible to retail participants in the crypto space. By enabling pre-IPO trading and tokenization tied to globally recognized technology firms, BingX aims to lower barriers to participation while broadening its range of alternative investment offerings.

"Through the OpenAI pre-IPO airdrop campaign, we want to give users more direct opportunities to participate in one of the market's most closely watched AI growth stories." said Pablo Monti, Spokesperson of BingX. "By combining pre-IPO exposure with a large-scale airdrop incentive program, we're lowering barriers to participation and creating added value for both new and existing users. This campaign reflects our broader commitment to making high-profile investment opportunities more accessible, engaging, and rewarding for our global community."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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