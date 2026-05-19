Execution of the long-term strategy focused on recurring revenue and developing opportunities for sustainable growth

Contract with a potential total value of approximately €620,000, over five years, intended for the supply of diagnostic instrumentation

Regulatory News:

Aliko Scientific SA (former Ikonisys SA) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO) today announces that its fully own subsidiary Hospitex International S.r.l. has been awarded a significant five-year public tender issued by the Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Federico II for the supply of a diagnostic system and liquid-based cytology reagents for the Intradepartmental Program of Cytopathology and Predictive Molecular Pathology within the Department of Onco-Hematological Diseases, Pathological Anatomy and Rheumatic Diseases.

Francesco Trisolini, CEO of Aliko Scientific, commented: "This award represents another important step in the execution of our long-term strategy focused on recurring revenues, installed-base expansion, and outstanding pathology solutions. We believe the increasing adoption of service-based diagnostic models across healthcare institutions supports sustainable long-term growth opportunities for the Group.

The Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Federico II is widely recognized as one of Italy's leading university hospitals and reference centers for oncology, pathology, molecular diagnostics, translational medicine, and advanced clinical research. Affiliated with the historic University of Naples Federico II one of the oldest public universities in Europe, the institution represents a center of excellence in highly specialized healthcare, academic medicine, and innovation-driven diagnostics.

The contract was awarded following a competitive public procurement procedure conducted under Italian public procurement regulations, with the economically most advantageous offer ranking first among participating bidders.

The tender includes the supply of diagnostic instrumentation; liquid-based cytology consumables and reagents; technical assistance and full-risk maintenance services; long-term operational support under a recurring service model. The awarded contract has a base value of approximately €440,000 excluding VAT over a 60-month period, with additional extension and option mechanisms potentially increasing the total contract value to approximately €620,000.

The Company believes the transaction is strategically relevant as the diagnostics industry continues to transition from a traditional one-time capital equipment model toward a recurring "pay-per-test" and consumables-driven business model. The combination of installed diagnostic systems, recurring reagent utilization, software integration, maintenance contracts, and service revenues is expected to improve revenue visibility and operational scalability over time.

The contract also strengthens the Company's positioning within the Italian public healthcare sector and provides additional validation of the competitiveness of its diagnostic ecosystem in high-complexity pathology and oncology environments.

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFIC is the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

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Contacts:

Ikonisys

Alessandro Mauri

CFO

investors@ikonisys.com



NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

Ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94



NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Media Relations

Ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98