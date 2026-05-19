Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - LATAM LITHIM CORP. (TSXV: LALI) (OTC Pink: PFFOD) (FSE: POT) ("LatAm Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for up to $800,000 priced at $.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will be exercisable at $0.065 for one common share of the Company for a period of 2 years from closing.

Financing proceeds are to be allocated for exploration, working capital and general corporate activities. Closing will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a hold period equal to four-months and a day.

About Latam Lithium Corp.

LatAm Lithium is a Vancouver, Canada-based company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. LatAm Lithium holds a 100% interest in the dril-ready Yergo Lithium Project located on the Aparejos Salar in Province of Catamarca (Argentina) situated in the heart of the world-renowned Lithium Triangle. The Company also holds a 100% interest in two gold exploration projects located within northwestern Ontario, Canada, including the drill-ready, South of Otter gold project located in Red Lake, and the Gold Creek gold project located in Thunder Bay which has been optioned to Delta Resources Limited.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297985

Source: LatAm Lithium Corp.