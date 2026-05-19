Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCUN | ISIN: BE0003851681 | Ticker-Symbol: AOO
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 18:38
68,40 Euro
-0,22 % -0,15
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AEDIFICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AEDIFICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,9568,4019:18
67,9068,4018:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 17:42 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aedifica NV/SA: Interim financial report - Q1 2026

Please find below Aedifica's interim financial report for the 1st quarter of the 2026 financial year.

Creating Europe's leading healthcare REIT

  • Aedifica acquired control over Cofinimmo on 10 March 2026, with 80% of the shares tendered during the exchange offer
  • A new Board of Directors has been appointed
  • The newly composed Executive Committee has been appointed and will be effective as of the legal merger
  • Extraordinary general meetings of Aedifica and Cofinimmo are convened in June to approve the merger by absorption of Cofinimmo by Aedifica, with effect from 1 July 2026
  • The legal merger will accelerate the integration of the teams & portfolios and the realisation of synergies, with a full run-rate impact expected during 2027

Robust operational performance driving strong results

  • EPRA Earnings* amounted to €74.5 million (+19% compared to 31 March 2025) or €1.32/share
  • Rental income increased to €113.4 million (+22% compared to 31 March 2025)
  • 1.6% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis* in Q1
  • Weighted average unexpired lease term of 15 years and occupancy rate of 99.2%

Real estate portfolio* of €12.4 billion as at 31 March 2026

  • Healthcare portfolio amounting to €11.0 billion: 923 properties for nearly 80,000 end users across 9 countries
  • Valuation of marketable investment properties increased by 0.18% on a like-for-like basis in Q1
  • €50 million in new investments announced in Q1 (5 new projects added to pipeline)
  • 4 projects totalling €29 million delivered in Q1
  • Investment pipeline of €539 million

Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity

  • 40.4% debt-to-assets ratio as at 31 March 2026 (compared to 40.8% on 31 Dec. 2025)
  • €1,820 million of headroom on committed credit lines to finance CAPEX and liquidity needs
  • €150 million contracted in new long-term bank financing
  • Average cost of debt* including commitment fees of 2.0%
  • S&P raised Aedifica's credit ratings from BBB to BBB+ with a stable outlook and assigned a short-term issuer rating of A-2, following the successful exchange offer for Cofinimmo
  • EPRA NTA* of €80.34/share (vs. €78.40/share on 31 Dec. 2025)

Dividend outlook

  • An increasing dividend of €4.20/share (gross) proposed for the 2026 financial year

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.