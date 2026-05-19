Aedifica NV/SA: Interim financial report - Q1 2026

Please find below Aedifica's interim financial report for the 1st quarter of the 2026 financial year.

Creating Europe's leading healthcare REIT

Aedifica acquired control over Cofinimmo on 10 March 2026, with 80% of the shares tendered during the exchange offer

A new Board of Directors has been appointed

The newly composed Executive Committee has been appointed and will be effective as of the legal merger

Extraordinary general meetings of Aedifica and Cofinimmo are convened in June to approve the merger by absorption of Cofinimmo by Aedifica, with effect from 1 July 2026

The legal merger will accelerate the integration of the teams & portfolios and the realisation of synergies, with a full run-rate impact expected during 2027

Robust operational performance driving strong results

EPRA Earnings* amounted to €74.5 million (+19% compared to 31 March 2025) or €1.32/share

Rental income increased to €113.4 million (+22% compared to 31 March 2025)

1.6% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis* in Q1

Weighted average unexpired lease term of 15 years and occupancy rate of 99.2%

Real estate portfolio* of €12.4 billion as at 31 March 2026

Healthcare portfolio amounting to €11.0 billion: 923 properties for nearly 80,000 end users across 9 countries

Valuation of marketable investment properties increased by 0.18% on a like-for-like basis in Q1

€50 million in new investments announced in Q1 (5 new projects added to pipeline)

4 projects totalling €29 million delivered in Q1

Investment pipeline of €539 million

Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity

40.4% debt-to-assets ratio as at 31 March 2026 (compared to 40.8% on 31 Dec. 2025)

€1,820 million of headroom on committed credit lines to finance CAPEX and liquidity needs

€150 million contracted in new long-term bank financing

Average cost of debt* including commitment fees of 2.0%

S&P raised Aedifica's credit ratings from BBB to BBB+ with a stable outlook and assigned a short-term issuer rating of A-2, following the successful exchange offer for Cofinimmo

EPRA NTA* of €80.34/share (vs. €78.40/share on 31 Dec. 2025)

Dividend outlook