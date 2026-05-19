Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Expands Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate and Improves Grade at AurMac Deposit, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce its new Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE" or the "Mineral Resource") prepared in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101") for the AurMac Project ("AurMac" or the "Project"), Yukon Territory. The updated MRE incorporates an additional 42,000 metres ("m") from 178 diamond drill holes within the Airstrip and Powerline deposits at AurMac (Figure 1). This MRE will support the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA" expected second half of 2026) with increases in total indicated and inferred mineral resources from the 2025 MRE.

Highlights:

2026 AurMac Mineral Resource update: Indicated 3.64 million (" M ") ? ounces (" oz ") of gold (" Au ") (167.3 M tonnes at 0.68 g/t Au ); Inferred 4.98 M oz of gold (267.2 M tonnes at 0.58 g/t Au ) (see notes; Table 1)

A high-grade portion of the deposit at 0.55 g/t Au cut-off with an: Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.45 M oz at 1.00 g/t Au (75.9 M tonnes) and Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.72 M oz at 0.96 g/t Au (88.1 M tonnes) (Table 3);

Indicated Mineral Resource grows 60% in contained ounces , with an Indicated grade increase of 8%;

Airstrip: Indicated Mineral Resource up 38% in contained ounces , Inferred Mineral Resource up 65% in contained ounces with grade up 11% (Table 3);

Strong conversion ratio across the deposit , specifically at Powerline where the Indicated Mineral Resource now contains 2.80 M oz at 0.67 g/t Au (129.5 M tonnes), an increase of 68% with a grade increase of 10% (Table 3);

District Scale Potential (District defined by having potential for over 10 million ounces) , demonstrated at the 0.25 g/t Au cut-off with an: Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.93 Moz at 0.61 g/t Au, (200.0 M tonnes) and; Inferred Mineral Resource of at 5.72 M oz at 0.51 g/t Au (351.3 M tonnes) (Table 3);

Growth Potential; the deposits remain open in all directions, particularly at depth; 70,000 m 2026 drill program ongoing with up to six drills, over 21,000 m completed to date.

The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.64 million ?oz of gold (167.3 M tonnes at 0.68 g/t Au) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.98 M oz of Au (267.2 M tonnes at 0.58 g/t Au) (as defined in the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The updated MRE is summarized below in Table 1. The AurMac Project pit-constrained MRE is contained in two near/on-surface deposits: The Airstrip and Powerline deposits. This new MRE exceeds the objectives set out for the 2025 diamond drill campaign at Banyan.

"This is an important achievement for Banyan and our shareholders. More ounces, more indicated ounces, and a higher overall grade, demonstrating consistent performance across all metrics. AurMac is growing in size, confidence, and quality. With the updated Mineral Resource report completed, the focus now shifts to the forthcoming maiden PEA, which will showcase the economic potential of AurMac," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "With reference to the grade sensitivity table, with a cut-off of 0.55 g/t Au, contiguous higher-grade cores of the deposit are highlighted by an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.45 Moz Au at 1.00 g/t Au and Inferred Resource of 2.72 Moz Au at 0.96 g/t Au (Table 3). Indicated ounces increased by 60% over the 2025 MRE with an overall grade increase of 8%, for a total of 3.64 Moz at 0.68 g/t Au. This increase in Indicated Mineral Resource, coupled with improved overall grade, delivers on a mineral resource that is expected to support a strong Preliminary Economic Assessment in the second half of the year. It also highlights the refined geologic and mineralized domain model to support exploration and economic assessment of the AurMac deposit. The Inferred Mineral Resource now stands at 4.98 Moz Au at 0.58 g/t Au, indicating overall growth of approximately 12% in the AurMac Project."

Gold sensitivity estimations are compiled in Table 3. The relatively small change in total ounces at higher gold prices ($3400-3600/oz) highlights the potential for additional expansion on the edges of the deposit and below the conceptual pit. The current Mineral Resource is primarily limited by the extent of drilling and the deposit remains open in most directions and at depth.

1: Pit-constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Cut-off Grade Tonnes Gold Grade Contained Gold (Au g/t) (M Tonnes) (g/t) (M Oz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 37.7 0.69 0.840 Powerline 0.30 129.5 0.67 2.799 Combined 0.30 167.3 0.68 3.639 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 15.1 0.84 0.405 Powerline 0.30 252.1 0.57 4.580 Combined 0.30 267.2 0.58 4.985

Notes to Table 1:

The effective date for the MRE is May 15, 2026 The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The 2014 CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$3,500/ounce, US$2.75/t mining cost, US$11.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes. The number of tonnes was rounded to the nearest hundred thousand and ounces rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

Figure 1: Plan Map showing the Mineral Resource Estimate and Drill Collar Locations. Cross and long sections denoted by blue lines

Table 2: Highlighted 0.55 g/t Au cut-off Sensitivity of Pit-constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Cut-off Grade Tonnes Gold Grade Contained Gold (Au g/t) (M Tonnes) (g/t) (M Oz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.55 17.1 1.04 0.572 Powerline 0.55 58.8 0.99 1.876 Combined 0.55 75.9 1.00 2.449 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.55 7.0 1.33 0.300 Powerline 0.55 81.1 0.928 2.418 Combined 0.55 88.1 0.96 2.718

Notes: Refer to notes in Table 1 and 3, which provides an excerpt from Table 2 to illustrate the sensitivity of the Mineral Resources at a 0.55 g/t cut-off grade.

Figure 2: Graphical Representation of Table 3: Sensitivity to Cut-off Grade of Pit Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources for AurMac Deposit (Powerline and AirStrip.).

A technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 supporting the updated Mineral Resource (the "Technical Report") will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca within 45 ?days of this release.? The pit outlines used to constrain the MRE are shown in Figure 1.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources for AurMac; Grade Sensitivities are presented for Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources for Airstrip, Powerline, and combined.

AIRSTRIP AIRSTRIP INDICATED MRE - $3500 USD PIT INFERRED MRE - $3500 USD PIT Au Cutoff Tonnage Au Grade Au Content Au Cutoff Tonnage Au Grade Au Content g/t tonnes g/t Oz g/t tonnes g/t oz 0.05 122,691,685 0.304 1,199,167 0.05 55,353,720 0.319 567,713 0.10 85,062,654 0.406 1,110,340 0.10 35,914,865 0.452 521,920 0.15 65,579,805 0.490 1,033,135 0.15 26,747,586 0.565 485,874 0.20 53,927,495 0.558 967,465 0.20 21,890,912 0.652 458,883 0.25 44,879,075 0.626 903,253 0.25 18,107,950 0.742 431,981 0.30 37,723,361 0.693 840,494 0.30 15,080,859 0.836 405,344 0.35 31,798,948 0.761 778,016 0.35 12,677,891 0.933 380,294 0.40 26,772,697 0.834 717,876 0.40 10,940,814 1.021 359,142 0.45 22,953,116 0.902 665,640 0.45 9,441,009 1.116 338,746 0.50 19,725,566 0.972 616,434 0.50 7,967,230 1.234 316,092 0.55 17,119,311 1.040 572,414 0.55 7,030,653 1.329 300,408 0.60 14,813,889 1.113 530,097 0.60 6,264,045 1.421 286,180 0.65 12,936,462 1.184 492,446 0.65 5,732,615 1.495 275,540 0.70 11,432,759 1.251 459,832 0.70 5,082,464 1.601 261,611 0.75 10,133,467 1.318 429,402 0.75 4,652,899 1.681 251,468 0.80 9,040,440 1.384 402,269 0.80 4,400,150 1.734 245,306 0.85 8,080,980 1.451 376,984 0.85 4,158,681 1.786 238,797 0.90 7,243,821 1.517 353,301 0.90 3,867,924 1.855 230,682 0.95 6,491,258 1.586 330,996 0.95 3,542,294 1.940 220,942 1.00 5,869,897 1.651 311,579 1.00 3,323,017 2.004 214,102

POWERLINE POWERLINE INDICATED MRE - $3500 USD PIT INFERRED MRE - $3500 USD PIT Au Cutoff Tonnage Au Grade Au Content Au Cutoff Tonnage Au Grade Au Content g/t tonnes g/t Oz g/t tonnes g/t oz 0.05 478,633,822 0.278 4,277,984 0.05 1,369,335,535 0.213 9,377,357 0.10 336,380,817 0.364 3,936,621 0.10 924,753,649 0.280 8,324,824 0.15 245,408,748 0.454 3,582,093 0.15 638,700,600 0.350 7,187,144 0.20 190,291,277 0.535 3,273,133 0.20 453,159,131 0.423 6,162,857 0.25 155,149,872 0.606 3,022,839 0.25 333,211,781 0.494 5,292,225 0.30 129,539,582 0.672 2,798,741 0.30 252,108,367 0.565 4,579,591 0.35 109,617,783 0.735 2,590,355 0.35 190,905,638 0.643 3,946,578 0.40 92,954,980 0.800 2,390,857 0.40 150,528,410 0.715 3,460,314 0.45 79,205,169 0.865 2,202,727 0.45 120,567,668 0.787 3,050,679 0.50 67,942,379 0.930 2,031,490 0.50 100,104,471 0.851 2,738,886 0.55 58,789,306 0.993 1,876,889 0.55 81,059,513 0.928 2,418,482 0.60 51,071,373 1.056 1,733,933 0.60 68,527,129 0.992 2,185,572 0.65 44,502,077 1.120 1,602,468 0.65 58,164,344 1.058 1,978,488 0.70 38,986,778 1.183 1,482,836 0.70 49,743,184 1.123 1,795,992 0.75 34,214,685 1.247 1,371,734 0.75 43,143,773 1.184 1,642,331 0.80 30,051,709 1.312 1,267,634 0.80 37,810,261 1.242 1,509,810 0.85 26,435,204 1.379 1,172,028 0.85 32,768,661 1.306 1,375,919 0.90 23,410,073 1.444 1,086,828 0.90 28,975,528 1.363 1,269,750 0.95 20,760,418 1.510 1,007,869 0.95 24,836,771 1.436 1,146,676 1.00 18,514,398 1.575 937,521 1.00 22,498,464 1.484 1,073,440

AIRSTRIP+POWERLINE AIRSTRIP+POWERLINE INDICATED MRE - $3500 USD PIT INFERRED MRE - $3500 USD PIT Au Cutoff Tonnage Au Grade Au Content Au Cutoff Tonnage Au Grade Au Content g/t tonnes g/t Oz g/t tonnes g/t oz 0.05 601,325,507 0.283 5,477,151 0.05 1,424,689,255 0.217 9,945,070 0.10 421,443,471 0.372 5,046,961 0.10 960,668,514 0.286 8,846,744 0.15 310,988,553 0.462 4,615,228 0.15 665,448,186 0.359 7,673,018 0.20 244,218,772 0.540 4,240,598 0.20 475,050,043 0.434 6,621,740 0.25 200,028,947 0.610 3,926,092 0.25 351,319,731 0.507 5,724,205 0.30 167,262,943 0.677 3,639,235 0.30 267,189,226 0.580 4,984,934 0.35 141,416,731 0.741 3,368,371 0.35 203,583,529 0.661 4,326,872 0.40 119,727,677 0.808 3,108,733 0.40 161,469,224 0.736 3,819,456 0.45 102,158,285 0.873 2,868,366 0.45 130,008,677 0.811 3,389,425 0.50 87,667,945 0.939 2,647,924 0.50 108,071,701 0.879 3,054,978 0.55 75,908,617 1.004 2,449,303 0.55 88,090,166 0.960 2,718,891 0.60 65,885,262 1.069 2,264,030 0.60 74,791,174 1.028 2,471,753 0.65 57,438,539 1.134 2,094,913 0.65 63,896,959 1.097 2,254,028 0.70 50,419,537 1.198 1,942,668 0.70 54,825,648 1.167 2,057,603 0.75 44,348,152 1.263 1,801,137 0.75 47,796,672 1.232 1,893,799 0.80 39,092,149 1.329 1,669,903 0.80 42,210,411 1.293 1,755,115 0.85 34,516,184 1.396 1,549,011 0.85 36,927,342 1.360 1,614,715 0.90 30,653,894 1.461 1,440,129 0.90 32,843,452 1.421 1,500,431 0.95 27,251,676 1.528 1,338,865 0.95 28,379,065 1.499 1,367,617 1.00 24,384,295 1.593 1,249,101 1.00 25,821,481 1.551 1,287,542

Notes to Table 3:

The effective date for the MRE is May 15, 2026 The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., who is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The 2014 CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$3,500/ounce, US$2.75/t mining cost, US$11.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.

Table 4: Gold price sensitivity estimations at a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off grade for the 2026 MRE at AurMac

AIRSTRIP+POWERLINE MRE - 0.3 g/t Au CUT-OFF INDICATED Constraint Tonnage Au Grade Au Content tonnes g/t oz 2025 MRE $2050 Pit 112,517,343 0.629 2,274,397 2026 MRE $3000 Pit 165,031,142 0.679 3,602,156 2026 MRE $3200 Pit 165,930,681 0.678 3,616,438 2026 MRE $3400 Pit 166,983,620 0.677 3,633,120 2026 MRE $3500 Pit 167,262,943 0.677 3,639,235 2026 MRE $3600 Pit 167,325,492 0.677 3,640,594 2026 MRE $4500 Pit 168,245,262 0.675 3,651,697 INFERRED Constraint Tonnage Au Grade Au Content tonnes g/t Oz 2025 MRE $2050 Pit 280,597,695 0.604 5,453,428 2026 MRE $3000 Pit 241,145,718 0.594 4,602,103 2026 MRE $3200 Pit 253,840,157 0.587 4,791,122 2026 MRE $3400 Pit 261,348,581 0.584 4,903,460 2026 MRE $3500 Pit 267,189,226 0.580 4,984,934 2026 MRE $3600 Pit 269,420,190 0.579 5,017,255 2026 MRE $4500 Pit 279,242,668 0.575 5,165,589

Notes: Refer to notes in Table 1 and 3, which provides an excerpt from Table 2 to illustrate the sensitivity of the Mineral Resources at a 0.55 g/t cut-off grade.

Airstrip Deposit

The Airstrip deposit is delineated by 243 drillholes, representing an increase of 92 drillholes from the June 28, 2025 MRE. Topographic control was from a detailed LIDAR survey dataset.

A total of ten (10) domains were used in the MRE and block model generation for Airstrip. Three (3) discrete mineralized domains (AST_1, CAL_2, and QTZT_Domains) based on lithology, structural controls and other geological features were used as the primary constraint for the MRE (Figure 3). The Airstrip lithological model underpins the mineralized domains and is comprised of seven (7) east-west striking units, with five (5) of the units dipping at 35-40° to the south. Gold mineralization is predominantly hosted in two calcareous metasedimentary packages (CAL1 and CAL2 in Figure 3); the upper unit is roughly 90 m-thick east-west striking and dipping approximately 40° to the south, and a lower unit approximately 10 m thick with the same orientation as the upper unit. A felsic dyke intruded the country rock (approximately 10 m thick with several splays) and strikes approximately 080° and dips 60° to the south. A zone of relatively high-grade gold mineralization is associated with the contact between the calcareous metasediment and the felsic dyke; this zone is near-surface in the north of Airstrip and is open along strike and up-dip, as well as at depth locally.

At a 0.30 g/t gold cut-off, the pit-constrained, Indicated Mineral Resources for the Airstrip deposit are 37.7 million tonnes at an average gold grade of 0.69 g/t for a total of 840,000 ounces of gold and Inferred Mineral Resources for the Airstrip deposit are 15.1 million tonnes at an average gold grade of 0.84 g/t for a total of 405,000 ounces of gold. Cut-off grade sensitivities for the Airstrip deposit are presented in Table 3.

Figure 3: Cross-section 466750mE across the Airstrip and Powerline deposits at AurMac. Mineralized domains are overlaid on the lithologic model. The MRE block model is constrained by mineralized domains and the lithologic domains. Mineral Resource blocks are 10m x 10m x 5m. only blocks >0.30 g/t au cutoff and within the $3500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

Powerline Deposit

The drill data for the Powerline deposit is comprised of 680 diamond drillholes, representing an increase of 80 holes from the June 28, 2025 MRE.

An upgraded geology model was developed at Powerline by the Banyan geology team for this Mineral Resource update. Similar to the Airstrip model, this model update uses detailed lithologic, structural, and other geological controls to define discrete mineralized domains within the broad lithologic units used in the 2025 MRE (Figure 3).

Powerline mineralization is predominantly hosted in 1-3 (up to 25) cm-thick quartz veins which cross-cut lithology. Rheologic contrast (silicification/alteration prep) is the main control on vein emplacement. Certain lithologic domains, which are favourable hosts for quartz veining, are interpreted to act as a broad control on mineralization. Veins in Powerline associated with gold mineralization are discordant relative to stratigraphy and main foliation, with an average of 14° toward an azimuth of 338° and are interpreted as younger, cross-cutting features (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Long Section for Powerline Deposit, Looking South. Several continuous mineralized zones >1 g/t Au are present near surface in the central and western portions of the Powerline Deposit. Mineral Resource blocks are 10m x 10m x 5m. only blocks >0.30 g/t au cutoff and within the $3500/oz Au conceptual pit shell are included in the MRE.

At a 0.30 g/t gold cut-off, the pit-constrained, Indicated Mineral Resources for Powerline are 129.5 million tonnes at an average gold grade of 0.67 g/t for a total of 2.799 M oz of gold and Inferred Mineral Resources for Powerline are 252.1 million tonnes at an average gold grade of 0.57 g/t for a total of 4.580 M oz of gold. Cut-off grade sensitivities for the Powerline deposit are presented in Table 3.

Gold Grade Estimation at Airstrip and Powerline

The most common sampling length of the Powerline deposit is 1.5 m, accounting for approximately 20% of the sample data and is the composite length; over 60% of samples are equal to or below the composite length. Capping of high-grade outliers was carried out for each mineralized zone and ranged from 1.3 g/t gold to 20.0 g/t gold.

The estimation of gold grades into a block model was carried out with the Ordinary Kriging ("OK") technique on capped composites with the resultant block model comprised of a parent block size of 10 m (easting) x 10 m (northing) x 5 m (elevation). Density was calculated from a total of 12,563 measurements from the drill core. The median density per lithology type was assigned to the corresponding blocks.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

The reported work was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of the insertion of certified reference materials, field duplicates and coarse blanks into the sample stream and utilizing certified independent analytical laboratories for all assays. Additionally, historic QA/QC data and methodology on the AurMac Project were reviewed and will be summarized in the Technical Report?. The qualified persons detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

A robust system of standards, core duplicates and coarse blanks, was implemented in all Banyan drilling programs and was monitored as chemical assay data became available. All control samples were within accuracy and precision thresholds required to meet data quality standards. These control samples amounted to approximately 10% of all samples submitted to analytical laboratories.

All geological data in the MRE was verified by Ginto Consulting Inc. ("Ginto") as being accurate to the extent possible, and to the extent possible all geological information was reviewed and confirmed. Ginto made site visits to the AurMac Project on September 15th, 2018, November 27th, 2019, August 30th to 31st, 2021, November 5th, 2022, and June 10, 2025, and observed Banyan's drilling and sampling techniques, as well as viewed AurMac drill core. Ginto confirms that the assay sampling and QA/QC sampling of core by Banyan provides adequate and good verification of the data and believes the work to have been done within the guidelines of NI 43-101.

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Samples returning >200 g/t Ag (MA250 or MA300) were analysed by multi-acid digestion ICP-ES MA370. If samples returned > 1,500 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA550). If samples returned > 10,000 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay 2g sample (FA501). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

The updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the AurMac Project was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the contents of this release and has verified the data disclosed as it relates to the MRE. The data was verified by Mr. Jutras using data validation and quality assurance procedures under industry standards.

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

Upcoming Events

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About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of May 15, 2026 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 3.639 million ?ounces of gold ("Au") (167.3 M tonnes at 0.68 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.985 Moz of Au (267.2 M tonnes at 0.58 g/t ) (as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the 2014 CIM Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corp. ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com

Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations, Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs; the prospective nature of the Company's properties and the timing and contents of any future PEA. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/banyan-expands-indicated-and-inferred-mineral-resource-estimate-and-improves-grad-1168265