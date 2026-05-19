

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor company Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire Empower Semiconductor in an all-cash deal valued at $1.5 billion, expanding its high-density power management portfolio for AI infrastructure applications.



The acquisition is aimed at strengthening Analog Devices' position in next-generation AI compute power delivery, particularly in addressing increasing power density and thermal challenges in AI data centers.



Empower develops Integrated Voltage Regulator, or IVR, and silicon capacitor technologies designed to improve power efficiency and deliver power closer to processors in AI systems.



'AI infrastructure is fundamentally reshaping how power must be delivered, with energy now the most persistent constraint to scaling next-generation systems. ADI already delivers some of the highest-performance power management solutions in the industry, and with Empower we are further expanding our portfolio to help customers rearchitect their power systems and achieve the compute densities next-generation AI demands. The impact of this technology extends well beyond AI data centers to any domain where energy constrains what is possible,' said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair at ADI.



Under the agreement, ADI will pay $1.5 billion in cash for Empower. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



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