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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 23:50 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Elektros, Inc.: Penny Stock and Microcap Believers Worldwide Continue Discovering ELEKTROS Inc. as Growing Shareholder Momentum Builds Across Global Markets

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Management applauds the vision, timing, and strategic mindset of microcap investors who recognize early-stage opportunities within the lithium mining and EV technology sector. As more investors continue discovering ELEK, the Company believes it is steadily expanding its presence within the global electrification, lithium, and EV patent technology landscape.

Shlomo Bleier, CEO of ELEKTROS Inc., recently reflected on a conversation he once had with a legendary investor within the microcap and penny stock sector who shared a perspective that management believes remains deeply meaningful for long-term investors. The investor stated that owning a penny stock at the right entry point is comparable to owning options on a major company that never expire.

As U.S. stock markets continue reaching historic all-time highs and investor appetite for next-generation energy and technology opportunities accelerates across Wall Street, ELEKTROS Inc. announced today that the Company continues advancing its lithium mining initiatives, EV patent technology strategy, and broader electrification-focused growth initiatives.

Management believes the electrification revolution is accelerating worldwide as lithium demand, EV adoption, and next-generation charging infrastructure continue expanding across global markets.

The Company continues focusing on hard rock lithium exploration and development opportunities in Sierra Leone, Africa, positioning ELEKTROS within one of the world's most strategically important supply chains supporting electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and industrial electrification.

In parallel with its lithium initiatives, ELEKTROS holds United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 related to advanced electric vehicle charging technology designed to significantly reduce charging times and improve charging efficiency for EV users globally.

Management believes momentum surrounding ELEKTROS continues building steadily as more microcap and penny stock investors worldwide become familiar with the Company, its lithium mining initiatives, and its EV charging patent technology portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contact Information:
ELEKTROS Inc.
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/penny-stock-and-microcap-believers-worldwide-continue-discovering-elektros-inc.-as-growi-1168436

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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