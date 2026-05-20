

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Andrej Karpathy, a known figure in the field of artificial intelligence and a co-founder of OpenAI, has taken a position at Anthropic as the company ramps up its efforts in large language model research.



He shared the news on X, expressing his enthusiasm about diving back into R&D during what he sees as a pivotal time for large language models. This week, he started working with Anthropic's pre-training team led by Nick Joseph. This team runs the extensive training sessions that equip Claude with its essential knowledge and abilities.



Anthropic also mentioned that Karpathy will create a new team dedicated to harnessing Claude in pre-training research, which really shows the company's strategy to utilize AI in enhancing its model development.



Before this, Karpathy was at OpenAI and then took charge of AI projects like Autopilot and Full Self-Driving at Tesla. After a short stint back at OpenAI, he founded Eureka Labs, a startup focused on education.



In another move, Anthropic has brought on cybersecurity expert Chris Rohlf to join its frontier red team, which is responsible for testing advanced AI models for potential security threats.



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