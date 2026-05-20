Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) (OTCQB: KGSSF) (FSE: 47A1) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval for an additional 16-hole exploratory drill program in and around the historic Rosebud Mine site. The addition of 16 new drill holes is designed to systematically expand known mineralized zones, test priority step-out targets, and evaluate deeper structures that may represent the core of the system.

Figure 1 - (left) overview of the proposed drilling, adding an additional 16 exploratory holes to the 8 already completed in the most recent phase of drilling. And (right) representative core drilling equipment for use on the Project.

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"Historically, these systems demonstrated strong gold and silver mineralization at surface and underground in the Rosebud Mine, yet modern exploration techniques have barely scratched the surface of what we believe is a much larger, structurally controlled gold system at depth. With 16 additional drill holes targeting extensions of known mineralization and new high-priority zones, we are positioning the project for meaningful discovery and rapid advancement. Located in a proven gold district near Kingman, Arizona, and surrounded by active operations, we see strong potential and upside," stated Interim CEO & Director, Simon Studer.

Kingman has proposed sixteen prospecting directional core holes from eight pads (2 holes from each pad) with associated access on federal surface and mineral, under the management of the Bureau of Land Management - Kingman Field Office (BLM), centred approximately 16.5 miles northwest of Antares, Mohave County, Arizona. The sixteen prospecting core holes are proposed to a maximum depth of 250 feet (77 meters) within a southeast to northwest trend focused on historic exploration data, effectively exploring four federal lode claims for metallic resources while minimizing overall surface disturbance. The proposed exploration project, coupled with existing data from historic exploration, would facilitate development of a 3D image of the geologic structure and stratigraphy underlying the project area and estimates of resource quantity and quality.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the Company by, Qualified Person and Director: Bradley C. Peek, MSc. CPG for Kingman Minerals Ltd.

ABOUT

Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) is a publicly traded exploration and development company focused on precious metals in North America. The company's flagship project is the fully owned historic Rosebud Mine, located in the Music Mountains, Mohave County, Arizona. High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises, and crosscuts. The company believes that to explore the full potential of the area, drilling and sampling along strike and depth extensions of existing and additional vein structures is essential.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Kingman believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Kingman disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Kingman Minerals Ltd.