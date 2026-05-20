DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Q4 trading update: Integration of recently acquired portfolios and active asset management continue to drive income growth and underpin fully covered dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Q4 trading update: Integration of recently acquired portfolios and active asset management continue to drive income growth and underpin fully covered dividend 20-May-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 May 2026 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") Q4 trading update: Integration of recently acquired portfolios and active asset management continue to drive income growth and underpin fully covered dividend Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, UK regional properties with strong income characteristics, today provides a trading update for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026 ("Q4" or the "Quarter") and the year ended 31 March 2026 ("FY26"). Commenting on the trading update, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of the Investment Manager, said: "Custodian Property Income REIT performed well during the Quarter, marking a successful close to a financial year in which we have consistently driven rental growth across the Company's portfolio, added scale and income through a number of majority-share corporate acquisitions of family owned portfolios, while creating value from our existing properties through asset management. Our income focused strategy and the yield advantage we achieve from our unique portfolio of smaller assets versus those of our larger peers, have helped us progress towards our ultimate objective of being the REIT of choice for investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. "Despite the challenging investment market backdrop, we are seeing more positive underlying sentiment towards listed real estate which we hope will accelerate if and when geopolitical tensions ease. In the meantime, we remain extremely focused on what we can control by continuing to remain hands-on in our asset management approach and capturing the 13% of income growth that is already embedded in our portfolio. At the same time, we will continue to progress discussions with further families seeking a tax efficient solution to continue their investment in regional property for the next generation, while allowing us to grow the Company through income accretive share-based acquisitions." Highlights Strong leasing activity continues to improve occupancy and drive rental growth, supporting a fully covered dividend -- 1.5p dividend per share approved for the Quarter, leading to total FY26 dividends of 6.0p per share, in line with target, fully covered by EPRA[1] earnings per share[2] ("EPS") and represents a 7.1% dividend yield[3] -- Q4 EPRA EPS of 1.5p (Q3: 1.7p), in line with Q3 excluding the benefit of a one-off surrender premium on an industrial property which added c.0.2p -- 0.7% like-for-like[4] growth in the estimated rental value ("ERV") of the portfolio in Q4 driven by 1.2% like-for-like growth in the industrial sector, which represents 42% of portfolio income, bringing the whole portfolio's FY26 like-for-like ERV growth to 3.3% -- 13% further income growth already embedded within the portfolio with ERV of GBP55.6m (31 December 2025: GBP52.0m) exceeding the current GBP49.2m passing rent (31 December 2025: GBP45.8m). Based on our track record and strong occupier demand for space in our assets, we expect to both continue to capture this potential rental upside at (typically) five-yearly rent reviews or on re-letting, and drive passing rent and ERV growth further through asset management -- Positive leasing activity during the Quarter comprised: - Respective 22% and 14% average uplifts on passing rent and ERV on 10 lease renewals/re-gears; - Four new leases, with GBP0.8m of new annual income added to the rent roll, in line with ERV; and - Three rent reviews at an average of 10% ahead of previous passing rent, in line with ERV. Continued valuation growth across the Company's c.GBP670m portfolio, with a 0.6% like-for-like increase -- Corporate acquisitions of Grove Court and Scorpion ("the Transactions")[5] included the issuance of 29.1m new shares for GBP27.7m in addition to GBP12.4m cash consideration, which helped drive Q4 net asset value ("NAV") to GBP486.7m (31 December 2025: GBP458.2m) -- NAV per share of 99.7p (31 December 2025: 99.8p) with one-off corporate acquisition costs offsetting valuation gains and leading to a 1.4% Q4 NAV total return per share[6] -- 174 asset property portfolio valued at GBP669.3m (31 December 2025: GBP626.7m), with a Q4 like-for-like valuation increase of 0.5%, net of GBP1.9m of capital expenditure. Benefitting from a diversified asset base the Company has seen a like-for-like portfolio valuation increase of 3.1% during FY26 Ongoing capital investment programme continues to enhance the portfolio, and asset recycling from the Merlin acquisition continues to be accretive -- Acquisition of the GBP35.9m Grove Court and GBP8.5m Scorpion portfolios, comprising respectively seven mixed use office, retail, motor retail and residential assets, and five industrial units. The Transactions have delivered day one earnings enhancement and the potential for value creation through asset and portfolio management opportunities -- During the Quarter, the Company sold: - Seven units across six assets from the Merlin Portfolio in Leicestershire for GBP2.2m; and - An office building in Glasgow for GBP6.0m, representing a 24% premium to the latest valuation. -- Post Quarter end the Company sold an industrial asset in Scunthorpe from the Merlin Portfolio for GBP0.1m, in line with its allocated purchase price -- GBP1.9m of capital expenditure primarily relating to the purchase of the freehold interest of Jubilee Close Retail Park, Weymouth for GBP0.7m previously held via a long leasehold interest, and the ongoing construction of a drive-through restaurant in Carlisle (GBP0.6m) Prudent debt levels -- Net gearing[7] was 25.9% loan-to-value at 31 March 2026 (31 December 2025: 26.2%) -- GBP185.0m of drawn debt at 31 March 2026 (31 December 2025: GBP172.5m), comprising GBP120m (65%) of fixed rate debt and GBP65m (35%) drawn under the Company's GBP75m variable rate revolving credit facility ("RCF") -- Weighted average cost ("WAC") of aggregate borrowings increased to 4.1% (31 December 2025: 4.0%) due primarily to deployment of the variable rate RCF to fund the cash element of Grove Court and Scorpion acquisition consideration and associated professional fees. The Company's remaining GBP120m of longer-term fixed-rate debt facilities have a weighted average term of 5.0 years and a WAC of 3.3%, offering significant medium-term interest rate risk mitigation -- During the Quarter, the Company and Lloyds Bank plc ("Lloyds") agreed to extend the term of the RCF by one year to expire in November 2028 Dividends The Company paid an interim dividend per share of 1.5p on Friday 27 February 2026 relating to Q3, fully covered by EPRA earnings. The Board has approved a fully covered interim dividend per share of 1.5p for the fourth quarter to be paid on Friday 29 May 2026 to shareholders on the register on 1 May 2026, designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). The Board is targeting a dividend per share of no less than 6.0p for the year ending 31 March 2027. This target dividend is in line with the Company's goal of being the REIT of choice to investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Net asset value The Company's unaudited NAV increased to GBP486.7m, or approximately 99.7p per share, at 31 March 2026: Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 December 2025 99.8 458.2 Shares issued (0.3) 27.7 Shares repurchased - (0.3) (0.3) 27.4 Net income for the Quarter 1.5 7.1 Interim quarterly dividend paid during the Quarter[8] (1.4) (6.9) Valuation movements 0.1 1.0 Profit on disposal 0.4 1.8 Impact of acquisition costs (0.4) (1.9) NAV at 31 March 2026 99.7 486.7

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May 20, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)