Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 16 June 2026
Edison issues report on Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI)
Edison issues report on Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) has published its FY26 results. Consistent rent growth through the year, in combination with active asset management, underpinned increased earnings and capital growth. The acquisitions of three privately-held property companies, complementary to CREI's higher-yielding, smaller lot size strategy, were immediately accretive to earnings and added more than 10% to portfolio size, providing an innovative route to increased scale and the benefits that brings. We believe there are clear benefits to many investors in being able to access the commercial property market through a diversified, income-focused and conservatively managed REIT.
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2346856 16-Jun-2026