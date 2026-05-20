Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Q4 trading update: Integration of recently acquired portfolios and active asset management continue to drive income growth and underpin fully covered dividend -2

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Q4 trading update: Integration of recently acquired portfolios and active asset management continue to drive income growth and underpin fully covered dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Q4 trading update: Integration of recently acquired portfolios and active asset management continue to drive income growth and underpin fully covered dividend 20-May-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 May 2026 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") Q4 trading update: Integration of recently acquired portfolios and active asset management continue to drive income growth and underpin fully covered dividend Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, UK regional properties with strong income characteristics, today provides a trading update for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026 ("Q4" or the "Quarter") and the year ended 31 March 2026 ("FY26"). Commenting on the trading update, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of the Investment Manager, said: "Custodian Property Income REIT performed well during the Quarter, marking a successful close to a financial year in which we have consistently driven rental growth across the Company's portfolio, added scale and income through a number of majority-share corporate acquisitions of family owned portfolios, while creating value from our existing properties through asset management. Our income focused strategy and the yield advantage we achieve from our unique portfolio of smaller assets versus those of our larger peers, have helped us progress towards our ultimate objective of being the REIT of choice for investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. "Despite the challenging investment market backdrop, we are seeing more positive underlying sentiment towards listed real estate which we hope will accelerate if and when geopolitical tensions ease. In the meantime, we remain extremely focused on what we can control by continuing to remain hands-on in our asset management approach and capturing the 13% of income growth that is already embedded in our portfolio. At the same time, we will continue to progress discussions with further families seeking a tax efficient solution to continue their investment in regional property for the next generation, while allowing us to grow the Company through income accretive share-based acquisitions." Highlights Strong leasing activity continues to improve occupancy and drive rental growth, supporting a fully covered dividend -- 1.5p dividend per share approved for the Quarter, leading to total FY26 dividends of 6.0p per share, in line with target, fully covered by EPRA[1] earnings per share[2] ("EPS") and represents a 7.1% dividend yield[3] -- Q4 EPRA EPS of 1.5p (Q3: 1.7p), in line with Q3 excluding the benefit of a one-off surrender premium on an industrial property which added c.0.2p -- 0.7% like-for-like[4] growth in the estimated rental value ("ERV") of the portfolio in Q4 driven by 1.2% like-for-like growth in the industrial sector, which represents 42% of portfolio income, bringing the whole portfolio's FY26 like-for-like ERV growth to 3.3% -- 13% further income growth already embedded within the portfolio with ERV of GBP55.6m (31 December 2025: GBP52.0m) exceeding the current GBP49.2m passing rent (31 December 2025: GBP45.8m). Based on our track record and strong occupier demand for space in our assets, we expect to both continue to capture this potential rental upside at (typically) five-yearly rent reviews or on re-letting, and drive passing rent and ERV growth further through asset management -- Positive leasing activity during the Quarter comprised: - Respective 22% and 14% average uplifts on passing rent and ERV on 10 lease renewals/re-gears; - Four new leases, with GBP0.8m of new annual income added to the rent roll, in line with ERV; and - Three rent reviews at an average of 10% ahead of previous passing rent, in line with ERV. Continued valuation growth across the Company's c.GBP670m portfolio, with a 0.6% like-for-like increase -- Corporate acquisitions of Grove Court and Scorpion ("the Transactions")[5] included the issuance of 29.1m new shares for GBP27.7m in addition to GBP12.4m cash consideration, which helped drive Q4 net asset value ("NAV") to GBP486.7m (31 December 2025: GBP458.2m) -- NAV per share of 99.7p (31 December 2025: 99.8p) with one-off corporate acquisition costs offsetting valuation gains and leading to a 1.4% Q4 NAV total return per share[6] -- 174 asset property portfolio valued at GBP669.3m (31 December 2025: GBP626.7m), with a Q4 like-for-like valuation increase of 0.5%, net of GBP1.9m of capital expenditure. Benefitting from a diversified asset base the Company has seen a like-for-like portfolio valuation increase of 3.1% during FY26 Ongoing capital investment programme continues to enhance the portfolio, and asset recycling from the Merlin acquisition continues to be accretive -- Acquisition of the GBP35.9m Grove Court and GBP8.5m Scorpion portfolios, comprising respectively seven mixed use office, retail, motor retail and residential assets, and five industrial units. The Transactions have delivered day one earnings enhancement and the potential for value creation through asset and portfolio management opportunities -- During the Quarter, the Company sold: - Seven units across six assets from the Merlin Portfolio in Leicestershire for GBP2.2m; and - An office building in Glasgow for GBP6.0m, representing a 24% premium to the latest valuation. -- Post Quarter end the Company sold an industrial asset in Scunthorpe from the Merlin Portfolio for GBP0.1m, in line with its allocated purchase price -- GBP1.9m of capital expenditure primarily relating to the purchase of the freehold interest of Jubilee Close Retail Park, Weymouth for GBP0.7m previously held via a long leasehold interest, and the ongoing construction of a drive-through restaurant in Carlisle (GBP0.6m) Prudent debt levels -- Net gearing[7] was 25.9% loan-to-value at 31 March 2026 (31 December 2025: 26.2%) -- GBP185.0m of drawn debt at 31 March 2026 (31 December 2025: GBP172.5m), comprising GBP120m (65%) of fixed rate debt and GBP65m (35%) drawn under the Company's GBP75m variable rate revolving credit facility ("RCF") -- Weighted average cost ("WAC") of aggregate borrowings increased to 4.1% (31 December 2025: 4.0%) due primarily to deployment of the variable rate RCF to fund the cash element of Grove Court and Scorpion acquisition consideration and associated professional fees. The Company's remaining GBP120m of longer-term fixed-rate debt facilities have a weighted average term of 5.0 years and a WAC of 3.3%, offering significant medium-term interest rate risk mitigation -- During the Quarter, the Company and Lloyds Bank plc ("Lloyds") agreed to extend the term of the RCF by one year to expire in November 2028 Dividends The Company paid an interim dividend per share of 1.5p on Friday 27 February 2026 relating to Q3, fully covered by EPRA earnings. The Board has approved a fully covered interim dividend per share of 1.5p for the fourth quarter to be paid on Friday 29 May 2026 to shareholders on the register on 1 May 2026, designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). The Board is targeting a dividend per share of no less than 6.0p for the year ending 31 March 2027. This target dividend is in line with the Company's goal of being the REIT of choice to investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Net asset value The Company's unaudited NAV increased to GBP486.7m, or approximately 99.7p per share, at 31 March 2026: Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 December 2025 99.8 458.2 Shares issued (0.3) 27.7 Shares repurchased - (0.3) (0.3) 27.4 Net income for the Quarter 1.5 7.1 Interim quarterly dividend paid during the Quarter[8] (1.4) (6.9) Valuation movements 0.1 1.0 Profit on disposal 0.4 1.8 Impact of acquisition costs (0.4) (1.9) NAV at 31 March 2026 99.7 486.7

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DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Q4 trading update: Integration of recently acquired portfolios and active asset management continue to drive income growth and underpin fully covered dividend -2-

The unaudited NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation at 31 March 2026 and net income for the Quarter.

The movement in unaudited NAV reflects the payment of an interim dividend per share of 1.5p during the Quarter, but as usual this does not include any provision for the approved dividend of 1.5p per share for the Quarter under review to be paid on Friday 29 May 2026.

Market update

The advent of the conflict in the Middle East, and its impact on inflation and interest rate expectations as well as supply chain pressures, created volatility at a time of renewed confidence in UK commercial real estate. Listed real estate share prices suffered a sharp decrease in late 2022, as interest rates rose, with associated weak valuations continuing throughout 2023 and into 2024. By mid-2024 we could see the bottom of the valuation cycle in most property sectors, yet investor confidence was weighed down by uncertainty of the November 2025 Budget.

In the three months between the Budget and the start of the conflict in Iran, Custodian Property Income REIT enjoyed a 12.3% recovery in share price, consistent with most listed real estate. What followed was sharp volatility, with the previous three months' gains reversed by the 31 March 2026, but since then a generally upward trend in share price, recovering some of the lost ground. We believe the underlying positivity towards listed real estate can be explained by the structural forces supporting a rental growth story which will support long-term total returns.

Valuations across the Company's portfolio have been recovering since Q3 2024, largely through positive asset management, securing lease renewals and rental growth or from delivering modern, energy efficient buildings through refurbishment. This theme has been widespread across the market with a strong focus from occupiers on good quality buildings. Subject to further negative news from the Middle East, and ongoing uncertainty over the UK government's leadership, we expect this steady valuation recovery to continue. However, unlike in previous cycles, we do not expect this to derive from significant yield shift[9] supported by falling long-term gilt rates but from primarily asset management led rental growth.

A key support to the current delivery of positive asset management outcomes is the limited supply of modern or refurbished buildings. Supply has been restricted by limited development since 2022 in all but a few property sub-sectors, with an acute reduction in speculative projects more recently. In the two largest sectors of the Company's portfolio, industrial and retail warehousing, which account for 42% and 22% of income respectively, the supply side effect has had the greatest impact, supporting refurbishment projects and rental growth. Over the last 12 months the portfolio has recorded like-for-like growth in estimated rental value of 4.1% in industrial and 2.7% in retail warehousing.

In addition to supply/demand dynamics, rental growth in commercial property is also driven by inflation which has been, and will likely continue to be, a feature of the economy. Build cost and labour cost inflation requires rents to grow to support refurbishment and new development. Without higher rents cost inflation will restrict supply, which will in turn put pressure on rents to grow. In short, commercial property should perform relatively well in an inflationary environment as investors are naturally drawn to real assets and the high inflation we experienced over the last few years has been met with higher rental levels across most sectors of real estate.

Unlike in 2018-2023 when rental growth was focused principally on logistics assets, which brought forward significant investment and development capital, the market is now much flatter with rental growth potential a feature of all sectors, as seen in the Custodian Property Income REIT portfolio in the year to 31 March 2026. Investors appear less focused on single sector investing and more attracted to the diversified portfolios than previously.

Asset management

Custodian Capital Limited, the Investment Manager, has remained focused on active asset management during the Quarter, completing:

-- Four new leases, with GBP0.8m of new annual rental income added to the rent roll, in aggregate, in linewith ERV;

-- 10 lease renewals/re-gears at a combined average of 22% ahead of passing rent and 6% ahead of ERV; and

-- Three rent reviews at an aggregate average of 6% ahead of previous passing rent.

Further details of these asset management initiatives are shown below:

New leases

GBP0.8m of new annual rental income was added to the rent roll through the letting of four vacant units, in aggregate, in line with ERV:

-- 10-year lease with a tenant break option after six years to Sonas Bathrooms at an industrial unit inRedditch, following a redevelopment, at a passing rent GBP669k, 117% ahead of the passing rent prior toredevelopment;

-- 15-year lease with Shrimp and Co at a restaurant unit in Liverpool, at an annual rent of GBP100k, in linewith ERV;

-- Five-year lease with Phone Gadget at a retail unit in Chester, increasing previous passing rent by 30% toGBP54k; and

-- Nine-year lease to Bradley and Cuthbertson at an office building in Birmingham, at an annual rent of GBP8k.

Renewals/re-gears

10 lease renewals/re-gears at a combined average of 22% ahead of passing rent and 6% ahead of ERV:

-- Assignment of a lease from Wickes to CDS Stores (t/a The Range) at a retail warehouse unit in LeightonBuzzard, increasing the passing rent 15% from GBP340k to GBP390k;

-- 15-year lease renewal with McDonalds at a drive-through unit in Plymouth, including settlement of theoutstanding rent review, increasing the passing rent by 26% from GBP79k to GBP100k;

-- Assignment of the lease of a restaurant unit in Torquay from Bistrot Pierre to Cherry Two, increasing thepassing rent 6% from GBP90k to GBP95k;

-- 10-year lease renewal with United Carpets at a retail warehouse in Leicester, increasing the passing rentby 18% from GBP74k to GBP88k;

-- Five-year lease renewal with Carbide Properties at an office suite in Leicester, increasing passing rentby 5% from GBP78k to GBP81k;

-- One-year lease with Anduff Car Wash with a rolling landlord break option at a retail park in Southport,increasing the annual rent 112% from GBP25k to GBP53k;

-- A variation of the lease with Romac Logistics at an industrial unit in Motherwell, increasing annual rentby GBP38k, to lease the solar panels added recently at a cost of GBP0.3m

-- 10-year lease renewal with CHAS Trading at a retail unit in Dunfermline, increasing the passing rent 9%from GBP33k to GBP36k; and

-- Five-year lease renewal at an industrial unit in Loughborough, increasing passing rent 10% from GBP10k toGBP11k, and a three-year lease renewal at a retail unit in Coalville, maintaining the passing rent at GBP7k. Theseproperties were subsequently sold at auction.

Rent reviews

Three rent reviews at an average 6% ahead of previous passing rent:

-- A car showroom in Beaconsfield acquired as part of the Grove Court Portfolio, increasing annual rent 5%from GBP690k to GBP725k;

-- A car showroom in York, increasing passing rent 8% from GBP255k to GBP275k; and

-- A drive-through unit in Burton-upon-Trent, increasing passing rent 16% from GBP55k to GBP64k.

Other asset management

During the Quarter, the Company acquired the freehold interest of Jubilee Close, Weymouth for GBP0.7m. CREIT previously held the 125 year long leasehold interest over this retail park which had 82 years remaining.

Disposals

During the Quarter, the Company sold:

-- Seven units across six assets in Leicestershire, acquired as part of the Merlin Portfolio, for anaggregate GBP2.2m; and

-- An office building in Glasgow for GBP6.0m, representing a 24% premium to the latest valuation.

Corporate acquisitions

The Board retains strong ambitions to continue scaling the business through selective portfolio acquisitions. During the Quarter the Company completed the majority-share acquisitions of Grove Court and Scorpion for an aggregate consideration of GBP40.3m (before costs), based on a NAV-for-NAV exchange ratio at a weighted average adjusted issuance NAV per share of 95.9p. This consideration is expected to rise to c. GBP41.9m[10] (before costs) once deferred consideration has been settled, comprising GBP29.2m equity and GBP12.7m cash.

The Transactions together provided the Company with a GBP44.4m portfolio of 12 smaller lot-size assets and added GBP3.4m of net rental income on day one. Respectively the properties are located on the western outskirts of Greater London and the South Midlands and are highly complementary to the Company's existing assets. We have identified a number of opportunities to drive further value from these portfolios, including increasing rental income from upcoming lease events.

Last year's Merlin transaction had provided a strong blueprint of how the Company can utilise the combination of its listed status and smaller-lot size investment strategy to provide a tax efficient solution to families seeking to simplify the ownership structure of their property investments.

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