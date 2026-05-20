

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) released earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at GBP371 million, or GBP1.23 per share. This compares with GBP229 million, or GBP0.76 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Severn Trent Plc reported adjusted earnings of GBP554 million or GBP1.83 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.6% to GBP2.831 billion from GBP2.427 billion last year.



Severn Trent Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP371 Mln. vs. GBP229 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP1.23 vs. GBP0.76 last year. -Revenue: GBP2.831 Bln vs. GBP2.427 Bln last year.



*Revenue (Turnover)



For the full year, the company posted a pre-tax income of GBP 524 million, higher than the GBP 320 million last year.



For the full year, the Board will pay a final dividend of 75.62 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 126.02 pence per share, higher than the 121.71 pence per share in the previous year. The final dividend will be paid on July 15 to shareholders on the register as of May 29.



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