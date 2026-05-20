Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Engages former Teck Resources Exploration Manager Klaus Heppe as Strategic Advisor

Company aims to test district-scale hypothesis at Star Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting services agreement dated effective as of May 15, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Klaus Heppe, a Vancouver-based technical advisor with a track record of porphyry development from exploration to commercialization. Pursuant to the Agreement, Mr. Heppe will, among other things, support, assist and advise the Company & Board on certain technical, exploration and strategic project development options (the "Services").

Company CEO, Darryl Jones advises, "As we quickly head into the largest and most coordinated exploration effort in the history of the Star Project, we are extremely grateful to have Klaus supporting our team. He brings significant technical, managerial, and scientific horsepower to what is shaping up to what could be our most intensive and rewarding exploration season ever."

"His extensive subject matter expertise, practical experience, and project development skills are exactly what we need to meet the challenges ahead," Jones continues. "On behalf of the entire team, we look forward to working together as we continue to grow our understanding of what we increasingly believe may in fact be a district-scale discovery" (see Company news May 5, 2026).

The Services to be undertaken by Mr. Heppe will include, among other things, supporting the team to develop a clear, testable exploration hypothesis (system type, geometry, controls, grade distribution), a conceptual discovery model to support incremental resource definition, while reviewing data integration, interpretation, annual exploration and operating plans aligned with potential market outcomes.

Klaus Heppe is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience advancing multi-commodity exploration, discovery, and resource growth across the Americas, from early-stage exploration through feasibility studies and large-scale mine operations. He spent most of his career with Teck Resources Limited, where he held several senior leadership roles, including Exploration Manager, Chile and Director, Exploration - Discovery Excellence. Klaus currently serves as VP of Exploration at Quilla Resources Inc., a Canadian/Peruvian company that has brought the Chapi copper mine in Peru back into production in record time.

Throughout his career, Klaus has led regional and global exploration teams focused on target generation, drill testing, technical excellence, and discovery. His work has contributed to significant copper resource growth and discoveries in porphyry and epithermal systems across Chile, Peru, Argentina, and Canada. He holds an MSc and PhD in Geology from the University of Göttingen and completed post-doctoral research at the Colorado School of Mines.

Pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan, the Company has agreed to grant Mr. Heppe 175,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs"). The RSUs will be granted on the effective date of the Agreement (the "Effective Date") and, subject to reduction in the event of early termination of the Agreement, will vest as to 75,000 on the date which is 12 months from the Effective Date and 100,000 on the date which is 24 months from the Effective Date. Upon vesting, each RSU is redeemable for one common share in the capital of the Company in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold systems in British Columbia. The Company's flagship Star Project is located in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and hosts multiple high-priority targets and exhibits geological characteristics consistent with significant porphyry copper deposits (watch our videos: https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, East & West, Copper Creek and Copperline. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com for in depth information and the ability to watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, where you can follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. Additional information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025, technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the receipt of the Services, the terms of the Agreement and the anticipated benefits of the Agreement. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early stage nature of the Company's properties, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-engages-former-teck-resources-exploration-manager-klaus-heppe-as-stra-1168461