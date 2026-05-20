Surgical Science Sweden AB: Interim report January - March 2026: A solid start to the year

First quarter 2025 (Jan-Mar)

Net sales amounted to SEK 235.5 (250.7) million, a decrease of 6 percent compared with the corresponding period in the preceding year. Calculated in local currencies, sales increased by 4 percent.

License revenue amounted to SEK 67.6 (83.8) million and accounted for 29 (33) percent of net sales.

The gross margin was 66 (69) percent.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 22.9 (23.9) million.

Net profit amounted to SEK 18.6 (33.2) million, corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 0.37 (0.65).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 65.3 (-5.0) million. As at March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 667.7 (612.9) million.

Gothenburg, Sweden, May 20, 2026

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

This report, in its entirety, is available through the attachment or via:

https://surgicalscience.com/investor-relations/press-releases

https://surgicalscience.com/aktien/financial-report

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the interim report. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Englund, CEO

Telephone: +46-70-916 16 81

E-mail: tom.englund@surgicalscience.com

Anna Ahlberg, CFO

Telephone: +46-70-855 38 35

E-mail: anna.ahlberg@surgicalscience.com

About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

Surgical Science is a global leader in evidence-based medical simulation. The company's virtual reality simulators and customized training solutions enable surgeons and healthcare professionals to practice and improve their skills outside the operating room - enhancing patient safety and clinical outcomes. Also, Surgical Science partners with medical technology and robotics companies to integrate tailor-made simulation technology into their devices, helping them accelerate innovation and gain a competitive edge.

Surgical Science has approximately 320 employees. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has operations in Tel Aviv, Israel; Stockholm, Sweden; Cleveland, US; and Cardiff, UK. Through sales offices in these markets and in Shenzhen, China, as well as a global network of distributors, Surgical Science maintains a presence in most markets. Shares in Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm, Sweden. Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

This information is information that Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-20 07:30 CEST.