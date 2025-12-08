Surgical Science Sweden AB: Surgical Science announces new financial targets and initiates the process of a listing transfer

Surgical Science today communicates new financial targets. Growth shall amount to 10-15% annually with an adjusted EBIT of at least 15%. The company estimates that the targets will be met in 2027. As a consequence of the previously communicated news about the company's customer Intuitive, profitability and some sales growth is expected for 2026, although not in line with the targets. Surgical Science today also announces that the company intends to begin the work of moving its listing from First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Market.

"We have very high ambitions for Surgical Science. We will double the size of the company with profitability, in a market where penetration of our technology is still low. We have a clear strategy for how to further strengthen our market position. Profitability is too weak outside of Robotics, and we have a concrete plan for how to create the profitable growth," says Tom Englund, CEO of Surgical Science.

The goal of the new strategy is to create an even more stable foundation for the company, with five distinct business segments, and exposure to a significantly larger total market than before. The strategy includes a strong focus on profitability improvement and sales growth in Educational Products and Medical Device Simulation. Profitability improvements in these areas, together with a continued focus on the Robotics segment, are expected to generate strong value creation for the entire company.

The targets are based on organic growth. Acquisitions continue to be an important part of Surgical Science's strategy going forward and can, in addition to this plan, contribute to further growth. With a strong cash position and no financial loans, the company believes that there is borrowing capacity for future acquisitions. At the same time, capital is to be used efficiently, with a balance sheet that enables both acquisitions and potential capital returns to shareholders.

New financial targets

Sales growth shall amount to 10-15% per year. The adjusted EBIT margin for operating activities shall amount to at least 15%. As the company delivers on its strategic plan, the ambition is to raise the financial targets.

Adjusted EBIT is calculated as EBIT excluding amortization and impairment on surplus values related to acquisitions.

The company estimates that the targets will be met in 2027. For 2026, profitability and some sales growth is expected, although not in line with the targets.

Transfer of listing

The Board of Directors has decided to initiate the process of a listing transfer, from First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Market.

The company will host a Capital Markets Day today at 14:00-16:30 CET. This will also be livestreamed and uploaded to the company's website afterwards.

Gothenburg, Sweden, December 8, 2025

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

The full press release is available in the appendix or via:

https://surgicalscience.com/investor-relations/press-releases

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Englund, CEO

Telephone: +46-70-916 16 81

E-mail: tom.englund@surgicalscience.com

Anna Ahlberg, CFO

Telephone: +46-70-855 38 35

E-mail: anna.ahlberg@surgicalscience.com

About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

Surgical Science is a global leader in evidence-based medical simulation. The company's virtual reality simulators and customized training solutions enable surgeons and healthcare professionals to practice and improve their skills outside the operating room - enhancing patient safety and clinical outcomes. Also, Surgical Science partners with medical technology and robotics companies to integrate tailor-made simulation technology into their devices, helping them accelerate innovation and gain a competitive edge.

Surgical Science has approximately 330 employees. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has operations in Tel Aviv, Israel; Stockholm, Sweden; Cleveland, US; and Cardiff, UK. Through sales offices in the US and China as well as a global network of distributors, Surgical Science maintains a presence in most markets. Shares in Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm, Sweden. Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

This information is information that Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-08 07:30 CET.