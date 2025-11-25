Surgical Science Sweden AB: Intuitive cancels the MoU and reverts to existing agreements. Surgical Science estimates that this will have a negative impact on license revenues of around SEK 60-90 million in 2026, compared to 2025

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the companies on January 15 this year did not turn into a signed legal agreement. As a consequence of this, Surgical Science will not reach the previously stated financial targets for 2026. The development collaboration between Intuitive and Surgical Science continues with full force, and the existing legal framework and agreements with Intuitive and the previous payment model will remain.

On January 15, 2025, Surgical Science announced that an agreement had been reached with the company's customer Intuitive, stating that Surgical Science's simulation software would be integrated into all da Vinci 5 (dV5) surgical systems. The agreement was formalized through a signed MoU that would be incorporated into the existing legal framework governing the collaboration. Other terms, including Surgical Science's retention of full intellectual property rights to its simulation software, were stated to remain unchanged. The MoU came into force on January 1, 2025. Surgical Science received notification by Intuitive today that the company is cancelling this MoU. The MoU will remain in effect until January 1, 2026.

Intuitive has taken the decision to provide the simulation content from Surgical Science to select dV5 customers, which constitutes a minority of the dV5 installed base. However, all dV5 systems will contain a basic skills simulation package that is developed and owned by Intuitive.

Surgical Science and Intuitive agree on the critical role simulation plays for surgical robotics training and are working closely together according to a roadmap where procedural simulation will become an integral part of the total digital offering.

In total, Surgical Science estimates that the lower attach rate of dV5 systems will have a negative revenue impact of around SEK 60-90 million in 2026, compared to 2025. As a consequence of this, Surgical Science will not reach the previously stated financial targets for 2026. The company will, as previously communicated, come back to the financial targets going forward on its Capital Markets Day on December 8.

"While this decision is negative for Surgical Science in the short run, we are working closely with Intuitive to make simulation an integral part of the digital offering and tied to data for clinical outcomes. We remain firmly confident about the increased strategic importance of simulation for medical training within robotic surgery," said Tom Englund, CEO of Surgical Science.

For other robotic surgery models, such as da Vinci X and Xi, the existing agreement remains and the simulation package for these products is offered as an optional feature for all customers, as before.





