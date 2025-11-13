Surgical Science Sweden AB: Interim report January-September 2025: Progress in the right direction

Third quarter 2025 (July - September)

Net sales amounted to SEK 263.6 (231.8) million, an increase of 14 percent compared with the corresponding period in the preceding year. Calculated in local currencies, sales increased by 19 percent.

Sales of SEK 18.8 million from Intelligent Ultrasound are included in the figures. For comparable units, sales increased by 6 percent.

License revenue amounted to SEK 65.5 (65.0) million and accounted for 25 (28) percent of net sales.

The gross margin was 65 (69) percent.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 27.2 (45.8) million. The profit includes SEK 1.5 million in restructuring costs attributable to the acquisition of Intelligent Ultrasound. Currency effects of SEK -7.2 million (-2.1) are recognized on the line Other operating income and costs.

Net profit amounted to SEK 20.4 (43.0) million, corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 0.40 (0.84).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -4.4 (22.1) million. As at September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 597.4 (666.3) million.

First nine months of 2025 (January - September)

Net sales amounted to SEK 723.5 (632.5) million, an increase of 14 percent compared with the corresponding period in the preceding year. Calculated in local currencies, sales increased by 20 percent.

For comparable units, sales increased by 5 percent.

License revenue amounted to SEK 208.3 (195.3) million and accounted for 29 (31) percent of net sales.

The gross margin was 66 (68) percent.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 28.7 (105.2) million. Profit includes SEK 22.6 million in acquisition costs and SEK 5.3 million in restructuring costs, both of which are attributable to the acquisition of Intelligent Ultrasound. Currency effects of SEK -30.2 million (5.5) are recognized on the line Other operating income and costs.

Net profit amounted to SEK 33.6 (95.4) million, corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 0.66 (1.87).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 6.9 (80.6) million.

Intelligent Ultrasound, which operates in the field of ultrasound simulation, was acquired in February. The acquisition date was February 18.

Gothenburg, Sweden, November 13, 2025

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

Surgical Science is a global leader in evidence-based medical simulation. The company's virtual reality simulators and customized training solutions enable surgeons and healthcare professionals to practice and improve their skills outside the operating room - enhancing patient safety and clinical outcomes. Also, Surgical Science partners with medical technology and robotics companies to integrate tailor-made simulation technology into their devices, helping them accelerate innovation and gain a competitive edge.

Surgical Science has approximately 330 employees. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has operations in Tel Aviv, Israel; Stockholm, Sweden; Seattle and Cleveland, US; and Cardiff, UK. Through sales offices in the US and China as well as a global network of distributors, Surgical Science maintains a presence in most markets. Shares in Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm, Sweden. Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

