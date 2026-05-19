SinterCast AB: SinterCast Annual General Meeting 2026

Press Release

For Immediate Distribution

[Stockholm, 19 May 2026] - The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of SinterCast Aktiebolag was conducted on 19 May 2026. During the AGM, presentations were provided by Dr Steve Dawson, outgoing President & CEO, and by Dr Vitor Anjos, Deputy CEO. In the constituting Board meeting that followed the AGM, Dr Anjos was appointed Managing Director of SinterCast AB (publ) and President & CEO of the international SinterCast Group.

In his final AGM presentation as CEO, Dr Dawson shared warm memories of his 35 years in SinterCast and expressed his confidence in the growth of the core CGI business and in the long-term dominance of the internal combustion engine. He thanked the SinterCast colleagues, the customers and the shareholders for their longstanding support and, in his future capacity as a Board member and advisor, he committed his full support to Dr Anjos. Following Dr Dawson's presentation, Dr Anjos provided an overview of the current market and the long-term outlook. He noted that the market is showing clear signs of improvement and confirmed the consensus among the foundry and OEM customers that order books have strengthened for the second half of 2026. From the current base of approximately three million Engine Equivalents per year, Dr Anjos reiterated the company's targets to reach the six million milestone in 2029 and the eight million milestone in 2031. Dr Anjos echoed Dr Dawson's confidence in the long-term future of the internal combustion engine and also expressed his enthusiasm for the company's inorganic growth strategy. The recorded presentations will be available on the SinterCast website on or before 22 May.

Adoption of the profit and loss statements and balance sheets and decision on dividend

The AGM adopted the profit and loss statements and the balance sheets included in the 2025 annual report and decided on an ordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share for the financial year 2024, with no extraordinary dividend. The dividend is divided into two payments, with the record date of 21 May 2026 for the first payment SEK 1.00 per share and 16 November 2026 as the record date for the second payment of SEK 2.00 per share.

Board of Directors and Auditor

The AGM granted the Board Members and the Managing Director discharge from liability for the financial year 2025.

The AGM resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of five ordinary Board Members, including the Chairman, and no alternate Board Members. The AGM re-elected Ian Kershaw, Steve Dawson, Steve Gill, Einar Ahlström and Henriette Zeuchner as Board Members for the period until the end of the next AGM. Ian Kershaw was elected as Chairman of the Board. Per Borgklint, Board Member since 2024, declined re-election. The AGM re-elected the registered auditing company KPMG AB as auditor for the period until the end of the next AGM. Jonas Eriksson will be the principal auditor.

Remuneration to the Board Members and the Auditor

The AGM decided that remuneration to the Board Members, for the period until the next AGM, shall remain unchanged, at SEK 450,000 for the Chairman and SEK 210,000 each for the ordinary Board Members elected by the General Meeting.

The AGM decided that the auditor shall be paid against approved invoice.

Approval of the Remuneration Report 2025

The AGM decided to approve the Board of Directors' Remuneration Report for 2025.

Adoption of updated guidelines for remuneration to Senior Executives

The AGM decided to adopt updated guidelines for remuneration to Senior Executives. Compared to the previous guidelines, the revisions address notice periods and severance pay in order to align the guidelines with the change in Managing Director, as well as the maximum consultancy fee payable to the outgoing Managing Director - who is also a Board Member - in connection with his consultancy assignment.

Authorisation of the Board of Directors to decide upon acquisition and disposal of SinterCast shares

The AGM authorised the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions prior to the next Annual General Meeting:

decide upon the acquisition of SinterCast shares. SinterCast may only acquire such number of shares so that the company's shareholding at any given time does not exceed 10 percent of the total shares in the company. Acquisition of shares may be made on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price within the registered price interval on each occasion,

decide upon disposal of a maximum of all SinterCast shares held by the company at any given time, on Nasdaq Stockholm or in other ways, for example in connection with the acquisition of a company or business, with or without a deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and with or without payment in kind or payment by set-off. Disposal of shares on Nasdaq Stockholm may only be made at a price within the registered price interval on each occasion. Disposal of shares in other ways may be made at a market price estimated by the Board of Directors.

The purpose of the authorisation is for SinterCast to be able to acquire its own shares at any given time so as to adapt the capital structure of the company and to be able to transfer shares in connection with a potential acquisition of a company or business.

The complete proposals from the AGM 2026 are available on the company's website, www.sintercast.com

For more information:

Dr Steve Dawson

President & CEO

SinterCast AB (publ)

Mobile: +44 771 002 6342

E-mail: steve.dawson@sintercast.com Dr Vítor Anjos

Deputy CEO

SinterCast AB (publ)

Mobile: +46 764 924 633

E-mail: vitor.anjos@sintercast.com

SinterCast® is the world's leading supplier of process control technology for the reliable high volume production of Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI). Stronger, stiffer and more durable than conventional iron, CGI enables the development of smaller, lighter and more fuel efficient engines in passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and industrial power applications. The use of SinterCast-CGI currently contributes to the reduction of approximately ten million tonnes of CO2 per year. With 58 installations in 13 countries, SinterCast provides sustainable solutions for manufacturing and transportation to the global foundry and automotive industries. SinterCast is a publicly traded company, quoted on the Small Cap segment of the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange (SINT). For more information: www.sintercast.com

SinterCast AB (publ)

Kungsgatan 2, SE-641 30 Katrineholm, Sweden Tel: +46 150 794 40

info@sintercast.com www.sintercast.com Company Registration Number: 556233-6494 VAT Number: SE556233649401

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