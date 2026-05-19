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WKN: A142VP | ISIN: US40434L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HP
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 10:57
18,070 Euro
-0,03 % -0,005
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,07518,17511:14
18,07518,17511:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 22:18 Uhr
22 Leser
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HP Inc. Declares Dividend

PALO ALTO, Calif, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has declared a cash dividend of $0.3000 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend, the third in HP's fiscal year 2026, is payable on July 1, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2026.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

HP Inc. Media Relations
MediaRelations@hp.com

www.hp.com/go/newsroom
HP Inc. Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@hp.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.