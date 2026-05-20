

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) on Wednesday reported higher annual profit mainly driven by growth in revenue. The company also confirmed its fiscal 2027 earnings outlook.



Profit before tax rose to £450 million from £342 million in the previous year.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit before tax increased to £294 million from £279 million in the previous year.



Profit attributable to shareholders of the company grew to £454 million or 45.3 pence per share from £338 million or 35.0 pence per share last year.



Underlying profit after tax attributable to shareholders increased to £290 million or 28.9 pence per share from £275 million or 27.5 pence per share last year.



Revenue rose to £523 million from £454 million in the previous year.



Net rental income climbed to £476 million from £439 million last year. Like-for-like net rental growth was 6%



Net assets rose to £5.932 billion as the end of the fiscal year, from £5.710 billion a year ago.



EPRA Net Tangible Assets were £5.923 billion or 590 pence per share, up from £5.698 billion or 567 pence per share a year earlier.



The board proposed a final dividend of 10.80 pence per share, payable on July 24, to shareholders of record on June 19.



For fiscal 2027, British Land said it continues to expect earnings of at least 30.5 pence per share, supported by like-for-like net rental growth at the upper end of its 3% to 5% guidance range.



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