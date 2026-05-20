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PR Newswire
20.05.2026 00:39 Uhr
28 Leser
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Lincoln International Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, Inc. ("Lincoln International" or the "Company"), a global investment banking advisory firm, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 21,049,988 shares of its Class A common stock at the high end of the range at a price of $20.00 per share. Lincoln International has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 3,157,498 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 20, 2026, under the ticker symbol "LCLN." The offering is expected to close on May 21, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets, Citizens Capital Markets and Evercore ISI are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement related to the securities to be sold in the initial public offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on May 19, 2026. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or alternatively from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at [email protected] or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Lincoln International

Lincoln International is a trusted investment banking advisor to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and their portfolio companies and to public and privately held companies around the world. Our services include mergers and acquisitions advisory, private funds and capital markets advisory, and valuations and fairness opinions. As one tightly integrated team of more than 1,400 professionals in more than 30 offices across 14 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective on the global private capital markets, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades.

SOURCE Lincoln International

© 2026 PR Newswire
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