

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (MSADY) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY787.339 billion, or JPY528.80 per share. This compares with JPY691.657 billion, or JPY445.45 per share, last year.



MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY787.339 Bln. vs. JPY691.657 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY528.80 vs. JPY445.45 last year.



For the full year, the company posted an ordinary income of JPY 7.653 trillion, compared with JPY 6.660 trillion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company expects a decline in its annual net profit. For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, the Group expects a net income of JPY 425 billion, or JPY 292.91 per basic share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, the company aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 170 per share, higher than JPY 160 per share in the previous year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News