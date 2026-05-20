

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 1-month low of 0.5815 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-week low of 92.50 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5833 and 92.77, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.9938 and 1.2197 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.9900 and 1.2180, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen, 2.00 against the euro and 1.23 against the aussie.



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