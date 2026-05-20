

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMY) released a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY980.42 billion, or JPY515.55 per share. This compares with JPY1.05 trillion, or JPY542.16 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to JPY8.87 trillion from JPY8.44 trillion last year.



Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY980.42 Bln. vs. JPY1.05 Tn. last year. -EPS: JPY515.55 vs. JPY542.16 last year. -Revenue: JPY8.87 Tn vs. JPY8.44 Tn last year.



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