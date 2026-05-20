Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced the launch of two new Casualty Insurance policies in Switzerland: one multinational and another for domestic risks, both tailored for large corporate and upper middle market commercial and industrial organizations in Switzerland.

The new policies are designed to provide customizable, best market-standard coverage in clear and simple language. For multinational customers, BHSI can provide local policies in more than 178 countries worldwide.

"Swiss domestic and international companies are facing an ever-challenging risk landscape. With our new products, we aim to offer targeted and tailored solutions," says Pascal Carrer, Head of Casualty at BHSI Switzerland.

"These new casualty policies mark the next step in building out our lead product capabilities in Switzerland. The launch reflects our commitment to providing customers with long-term solutions for complex risks, backed by our disciplined underwriting, financial strength and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT approach, which aims at achieving a positive outcome for all parties involved," said Franco Masciovecchio, Country Manager, Switzerland, BHSI. "We look forward to continuing to expand our team, our product lines and our relationships with brokers, customers, and business partners in Switzerland."

In addition to casualty insurance, BHSI's capabilities in Switzerland include property damage and business interruption insurance, leading Executive First D&O Liability Insurance for commercial and industrial organizations, financial institutions and investment managers, and multinational insurance programs.

In Switzerland, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHIIL is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 4th Floor, The St Botolph Building 138 Houndsditch London EC3A 7AW, United Kingdom. BHIIL is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, employer stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC and BHIIL are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Calgary, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507472135/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

JoAnn Lee/+1 617.936.2937