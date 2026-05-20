

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated in April, as initially estimated, driven by higher energy prices, final data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices posted an annual increase of 3.0 percent in April, up from 2.6 percent in March. The rate matched the estimate published on April 30.



Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, softened to 2.2 percent in April, as estimated, from 2.3 percent in the previous month.



Among main components of HICP, energy registered the biggest annual growth of 10.8 percent. This was followed by the 3.0 percent rise in services costs. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose 2.4 percent and non-energy industrial goods prices gained 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP climbed 1.0 percent in April. Eurostat confirmed the flash estimate.



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