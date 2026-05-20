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WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223 | Ticker-Symbol: 01K
Frankfurt
20.05.26 | 08:03
25,800 Euro
-0,77 % -0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,00027,00013:47
PR Newswire
20.05.2026 12:12 Uhr
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Keller Group Plc - Result of AGM

Keller Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20

20 May 2026

Keller Group plc (the "Company")
Result of 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Keller Group plc announces that all resolutions were passed at the Company's AGM held at 4 Kingdom Street, Paddington Central, London W2 6BD on Wednesday 20 May 2026 at 10:00am.

In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Votes Withheld
1 - To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 50,996,952 100.00% 588 0.00% 50,997,540 147,223
2 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report 49,093,267 96.56% 1,748,968 3.44% 50,842,235 302,528
3 - To declare a final dividend of 52.1p per Ordinary Share 51,133,991 100.00% 661 0.00% 51,134,652 10,111
4 - To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors 51,129,927 100.00% 2,409 0.00% 51,132,336 12,427
5 - To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the remuneration of the Auditors 51,131,923 100.00% 1,460 0.00% 51,133,383 11,380
6 - To elect James Wroath as a Director 51,104,759 99.94% 28,308 0.06% 51,133,067 11,696
7 - To re-elect Paula Bell as a Director 50,316,197 98.40% 817,554 1.60% 51,133,751 11,012
8 - To re-elect David Burke as a Director 51,076,529 99.89% 57,222 0.11% 51,133,751 11,012
9 - To re-elect Carl-Peter Forster as a Director 45,254,878 88.50% 5,878,873 11.50% 51,133,751 11,012
10 - To re-elect Juan G. Hernández Abrams as a Director 50,312,583 98.40% 815,776 1.60% 51,128,359 16,404
11 - To re-elect Annette Kelleher as a Director 50,343,431 98.45% 790,320 1.55% 51,133,751 11,012
12 - To re-elect Stephen King as a Director 50,339,869 98.45% 793,882 1.55% 51,133,751 11,012
13 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock as a Director 50,313,227 98.40% 820,419 1.60% 51,133,646 11,117

14 - To authorise the Directors to allot securities pursuant to section 551
of the Companies Act 2006

50,048,884 97.93% 1,058,209 2.07% 51,107,093 37,670
15 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 50,728,323 99.27% 372,572 0.73% 51,100,895 43,868
16 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in limited circumstances 48,753,677 95.41% 2,347,115 4.59% 51,100,792 43,971
17 - To authorise market purchases of the Company's shares 51,022,579 99.97% 17,233 0.03% 51,039,812 104,951
18 - To authorise the payment of political donations and political expenditure 50,841,455 99.43% 290,613 0.57% 51,132,068 12,695
19 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 clear days' notice 50,057,904 97.90% 1,075,765 2.10% 51,133,669 11,094

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 51,134,652 ordinary shares of 10 pence per share, representing 73.14% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at 20 May 2026 was 73,099,735 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 3,335,126 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14, and 18 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17, and 19 as Special Resolutions.

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of AGM, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.

CONTACT:

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c. £3bn.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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