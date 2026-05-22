Keller Group Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0004866223
Issuer Name
KELLER GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
20-May-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
22-May-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|3.910000
|1.090000
|5.000000
|3,509,097
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB0004866223
|2,741,367
|3.910000
|Sub Total 8.A
|2,741,367
|3.910000
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Securities Lending
|11,700
|0.020000
|Sub Total 8.B1
|11,700
|0.020000
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CFD
|Cash
|756,030
|1.070000
|Sub Total 8.B2
|756,030
|1.070000
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|Trident Merger, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Finance, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Group Limited
|BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 365
12. Date of Completion
22 May 2026
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.CONTACT:
Enquiries:
Jamie Dearsley
Assistant Company Secretary
+44 7824 584 151
Keller Group plc
LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10