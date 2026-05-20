

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.62 billion, or $2.90 per share. This compares with $1.64 billion, or $2.92 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Lowe's Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $23.07 billion from $20.93 billion last year.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.62 Bln. vs. $1.64 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.90 vs. $2.92 last year. -Revenue: $23.07 Bln vs. $20.93 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.25 To $ 12.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 92.0 B To $ 94.0 B



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