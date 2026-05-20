

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $781 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $1.03 billion, or $2.27 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Target Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $25.44 billion from $23.84 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $781 Mln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.71 vs. $2.27 last year. -Revenue: $25.44 Bln vs. $23.84 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.50 To $ 8.50



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