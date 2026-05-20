

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $198.4 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $98.6 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $211.0 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $1.000 billion from $887.1 million last year.



Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $198.4 Mln. vs. $98.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $1.000 Bln vs. $887.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 3 % To 5 %



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