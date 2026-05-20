Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: DF8) ("Gold X2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent assays from its ongoing infill and resource expansion drilling program targeting the eastern extension of the QES Zone at the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project").

Michael Henrichsen, CEO and Director of Gold X2, commented, "We are very pleased with the high-grade intersection at the base of the QES pit, which indicates not only the potential to expand the pit to depth, but also demonstrates the potential for underground mineralization that we are currently targeting underneath the RPEEE pit. In addition, three of the four reported drill holes intersected wider and higher grades than predicted in the resource model demonstrating the potential for significant upside to the current resource."

Highlights

Four holes were drilled into the northern flank of the eastern end of the QES Zone and the RPEEE ("Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction") pit shell in an area approaching the offsetting Sloane Fault. These holes were extended to intersect the core shears at the base of the pit shell. The better intercepts include:

33.0m of 0.90 g/t Au from 466.0m in MQD-26-365, including 11.0m of 2.02 g/t Au from 470.0m



38.45m of 0.65 g/t Au from 510.0m in MQD-26-374, including 8.0m of 1.58 g/t Au from 523.0m



27.0m of 3.87 g/t Au from 555.0m in MQD-26-380, including 11.0m of 8.84 g/t Au from 561.0m



The four holes also intersected numerous unmodeled shears north of the core QES Zone consisting of both narrow high-grade Superion-style mineralization and wide zones of lower grade marginal QES shearing. Best intercepts include:

30.8m of 0.43 g/t Au from 380.2m in MQD-26-365

8.25m of 1.80 g/t Au from 332.75m in MQD-26-370, including 2.8m of 4.81 g/t Au from 332.75m, and





48.75m of 0.44 g/t Au from 474.0m

9.8m of 2.92 g/t Au from 205.0m in MQD-26-374, including 6.8m of 4.15 g/t Au from 208.0m, and





7.0m of 8.72 g/t Au from 229.0m

16.0m of 0.83 g/t Au from 345.0m in MQD-26-380, and





10.0m of 1.75 g/t Au from 368.0m, including 6.45m of 2.54 g/t Au from 371.55m



Technical Overview

The results of the four holes drilled into the eastern end of the QES Zone are illustrated in the following figures and tables. Figure 1 shows the location map of the drill holes reported in this release. Figure 2 provides a typical cross-section through drill holes MQD-26-365 and MQD-26-380. The results are summarized in Tables 1 to 3, which include significant intercepts (Table 1), drill hole locations (Table 2) and the reconciliation between actual drill intercepts and those predicted by the current resource model (Table 3).

Figure 1: Shows the location of the drill holes across the eastern end of the QES Zone

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Figure 2: Shows a typical section through drill holes MQD-26-365 and MQD-26-380 with reported intersections relative to the current resource block model

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Gold X2 continues its deposit-wide infill drilling program designed to upgrade in-pit Inferred resource blocks to Indicated and further de-risk the Moss Gold Project. Where applicable, holes are positioned to test shallow exploration targets near or within the current RPEEE open pit shell aimed to delineate additional mineralization and expand the mineral resource. Four holes were planned to test the eastern end of the QES Zone, drilling from the north through a large untested area before intersecting the core shears at the base of the RPEEE pit.

The high-grade mineralization intersected at the base of the eastern end of the pit - 27.0m of 3.87 g/t Au from 555.0m, including 11.0m of 8.84 g/t Au from 561.0m in MQD-26-380 - lends credibility to the idea of shallowly dipping high-grade shoots that the Company are starting to define. This provides optionality to expand the current open pit mineral resource at depth by defining additional mineralization beneath the open pit; and to delineate the high-grade primary structures, which remain open and untested at depth, and may develop a robust underground-mineable resource.

The four holes collared through 40-60m of overburden and encountered the expected wide epidote-chlorite altered diorite body north of the QES Zone with localized sericite-silica altered shearing, which increased in intensity and width downhole. Each hole intersected a ~150-200m wide sericite-silica-hematite and sericite-chlorite altered sheared granodiorite, which hosts the core shears of the QES Zone before transitioning into the southern dacitic volcanic package south of the QES Zone. The granodiorite exhibited the expected blend of moderate-strong sericite-hematite-silica alteration and sericite-chlorite alteration with pervasive moderate to strong shearing throughout the granodiorite body. The holes were pushed through the core shears but terminated within the granodiorite as they began to intersect mineralization previously drilled from the south side of the QES Zone.

As the four holes drilled a previously poorly drilled volume, they intersected significantly wider zones of mineralization than has been modelled, which will likely allow for an expansion of the MRE in this area (Table 3).

Figure 3: Hole MQD-26-380: Strongly sheared granodiorite with 5-10cm quartz-carbonate veining and zones of sericite-silica-chlorite and sericite-chlorite dominated alteration yielding the high-grade intercept of 11.0m of 8.84 g/t Au from 561.0m, part of the greater interval of 27.0m of 3.87 g/t Au from 555.0m.

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Table 1: Significant intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH

(m) TRUE WIDTH

(m) CUT GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT GRADE

(g/t Au) MQD-26-365 194.00 204.00 10.00 6.3 0.32 0.32 MQD-26-365 239.00 251.00 12.00 7.7 0.42 0.42 MQD-26-365 269.00 271.00 2.00 1.3 0.40 0.40 MQD-26-365 280.70 285.00 4.30 2.8 0.46 0.46 MQD-26-365 298.00 302.80 4.80 3.1 0.50 0.50 MQD-26-365 344.20 349.45 5.25 3.4 1.29 1.29 MQD-26-365 371.00 373.00 2.00 1.3 0.38 0.38 MQD-26-365 380.20 411.00 30.80 20.3 0.43 0.43 MQD-26-365 425.00 438.00 13.00 8.6 0.52 0.52 MQD-26-365 466.00 499.00 33.00 22.1 0.90 0.90 MQD-26-365 470.00 481.00 11.00 7.4 2.02 2.02 MQD-26-365 506.00 511.25 5.25 3.5 0.37 0.37 MQD-26-365 602.00 606.00 4.00 2.8 0.63 0.63 MQD-26-365 621.00 625.00 4.00 2.8 2.63 2.63 MQD-26-365 621.00 630.00 9.00 6.2 1.31 1.31 MQD-26-370 119.00 122.00 3.00 1.9 0.43 0.43 MQD-26-370 263.00 284.00 21.00 13.7 0.33 0.33 MQD-26-370 291.00 293.25 2.25 1.5 0.31 0.31 MQD-26-370 332.75 341.00 8.25 5.4 1.80 1.80 MQD-26-370 332.75 335.55 2.80 1.8 4.81 4.81 MQD-26-370 353.00 364.00 11.00 7.2 0.53 0.53 MQD-26-370 388.00 396.00 8.00 5.3 0.78 0.78 MQD-26-370 420.00 432.00 12.00 8.0 0.37 0.37 MQD-26-370 442.00 447.00 5.00 3.3 1.54 1.54 MQD-26-370 442.00 448.00 6.00 4.0 1.36 1.36 MQD-26-370 455.00 457.00 2.00 1.3 1.05 1.05 MQD-26-370 455.00 463.00 8.00 5.4 0.52 0.52 MQD-26-370 474.00 522.75 48.75 32.8 0.44 0.44 MQD-26-370 489.45 494.00 4.55 3.1 1.08 1.08 MQD-26-370 527.85 532.00 4.15 2.8 0.43 0.43 MQD-26-370 547.00 549.75 2.75 1.9 0.43 0.43 MQD-26-374 205.00 214.80 9.80 6.3 2.92 2.92 MQD-26-374 208.00 214.80 6.80 4.3 4.15 4.15 MQD-26-374 229.00 236.00 7.00 4.5 8.72 11.4 MQD-26-374 245.00 261.00 16.00 10.3 0.32 0.32 MQD-26-374 274.00 297.00 23.00 14.8 0.30 0.30 MQD-26-374 303.00 309.70 6.70 4.3 0.39 0.39 MQD-26-374 332.00 335.00 3.00 1.9 0.35 0.35 MQD-26-374 395.00 397.00 2.00 1.3 0.59 0.59 MQD-26-374 435.00 439.00 4.00 2.6 0.45 0.45 MQD-26-374 456.90 459.00 2.10 1.4 0.46 0.46 MQD-26-374 475.00 504.00 29.00 19.2 0.64 0.64 MQD-26-374 487.00 489.00 2.00 1.3 1.46 1.46 MQD-26-374 510.00 548.45 38.45 25.7 0.65 0.65 MQD-26-374 523.00 531.00 8.00 5.3 1.58 1.58 MQD-26-380 315.00 330.00 15.00 9.2 0.36 0.36 MQD-26-380 345.00 354.00 9.00 5.6 1.30 1.30 MQD-26-380 345.00 361.00 16.00 9.9 0.83 0.83 MQD-26-380 368.00 378.00 10.00 6.2 1.75 1.75 MQD-26-380 371.55 378.00 6.45 4.0 2.54 2.54 MQD-26-380 388.00 390.00 2.00 1.3 0.98 0.98 MQD-26-380 418.00 426.00 8.00 5.1 0.81 0.81 MQD-26-380 420.00 423.00 3.00 1.9 1.56 1.56 MQD-26-380 441.00 451.00 10.00 6.4 1.42 1.42 MQD-26-380 448.00 451.00 3.00 1.9 3.93 3.93 MQD-26-380 459.80 470.00 10.20 6.6 0.38 0.38 MQD-26-380 514.00 536.00 22.00 14.5 0.35 0.35 MQD-26-380 526.00 528.00 2.00 1.3 1.09 1.09 MQD-26-380 542.00 544.00 2.00 1.3 0.43 0.43 MQD-26-380 555.00 582.00 27.00 18.0 3.87 4.21 MQD-26-380 561.00 572.00 11.00 7.3 8.84 9.67 MQD-26-380 625.20 628.15 2.95 2.0 0.34 0.34 Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 5 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

Table 2: Drill Collars

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH MQD-26-365 670,418 5,380,128 428 155.4 -49.7 651.00 MQD-26-370 670,508 5,380,181 428 155.1 -51.3 573.00 MQD-26-374 670,453 5,380,182 428 155.0 -50.8 576.00 MQD-26-380 670,397 5,380,174 427 155.0 -55.3 633.00

Table 3: Drill results versus expected results from the current resource model

HOLE ID MODEL LENGTH MODEL GRADE DRILL LENGTH DRILL GRADE MQD-26-365 73.65 1.36 135.40 0.64 MQD-26-370 36.85 0.58 135.15 0.57 MQD-26-374 57.95 0.74 141.05 1.08 MQD-26-380 55.40 1.16 125.15 1.41

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

All drill core is HQ diameter drill core has been visually validated in the core shack, rotated, and reconnected. Structural orientation data was captured by acoustical and optical televiewer operated by DGI Geosciences. All core has been sawed in half cut just off a geologist established cutline aligned 90° from the apex of the foliation, with the right half (looking down hole) of the core bagged and sent a third-party analytical laboratory. The left half of the core was returned to core boxes and is stored at Gold X2's Kashabowie core yard facility.

All samples were sent to Paragon Geochemical in Timmins for sample preparation. Samples were analysed for gold via PhotonAssay ("PA-AU02") by Paragon's laboratory in Hamilton and then shipped to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) Ancaster for 60 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion ("UT-6"). Paragon and ActLabs are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025.

In addition to Paragon quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Gold X2 has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Gold X2 by Orix Geoscience Inc.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Chief Operating Officer, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.

About Gold X2 Mining

Gold X2 is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $150 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 300,000 meters of drilling. The 2026 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Moss and East Coldstream Deposits has expanded to 2.458 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.04 g/t Au, contained within 73.8 million tonnes and 4.209 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 0.97 g/t Au contained within 134.7 million tonnes. The Moss Deposit also has a silver MRE of 3.160 million ounces of indicated silver resources at 1.53 g/t Ag contained within 64.3 Mt and 6.273 million ounces of inferred silver resources at 1.55 g/t Ag contained within 125.9 Mt. Results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of the Moss Gold Project suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by a NI 43-101 technical report for the Moss Gold Project available on the Company's website and under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldx2.com).

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project; the potential mineralization at the Moss Gold Project based on the winter drill program, including the potential for additional mineral resources; the enhancement of the Moss Gold Project; statements regarding the Company's future drill plans, including the expected benefits and results thereof; that the Superion target has the potential to significantly add to the current mineral resource estimate within the top 200 meters from surface with continued drilling and to reduce the overall strip ratio of the deposit; the potential for resource growth at Moss and the fact that the results have the potential to significantly impact the economic performance of the deposit moving forward; the potential for a much larger mineralized system and that it will be pursued in the near future through additional drilling; and other statements that are not historical facts.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: uncertainty and variation in the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project will not be undertaken as anticipated; the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; the economic performance of the deposit may not be consistent with management's expectations; the Company's exploration work may not deliver the results expected; the fluctuating price of gold; unknown liabilities in connection with acquisitions; compliance with extensive government regulation; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; the Company's limited operating history; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; the Superion target may not add to the current mineral resource; and other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development and mining activities; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that the Superion target will add to the current mineral resource; that the Company's exploration work will deliver the results expected; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: Gold X2 Mining Inc.