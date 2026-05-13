Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Gold X2 Mining Inc. (TSXV: AUXX) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: DF8) ("Gold X2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assays from its infill drilling program targeting the shallow QES Zone at the Moss Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Gold Project").

Michael Henrichsen, CEO and Director of Gold X2 commented "These results from our infill drill program at the Moss Gold Deposit have displayed positive reconciliation with respect to the current MRE. We are very pleased with this trend as we continue to define new mineralized blocks through the intersection of unmodelled secondary shear zones, as well as convert mineral inventory that was too widely spaced to be included in the Inferred category in our current MRE."

Highlights

Ten holes were drilled through the upper portion of the QES Zone to upgrade near surface Inferred resources to the Indicated category within the current RPEEE (" Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction ") open pit shell. These were drilled from winter-only access sites, advancing a critical portion of the infill program. Intercepts include:



27.0m of 1.70 g/t Au from 99.0m in MQD-26-336, including 6.0m of 3.81 g/t Au from 107.0m



20.0m of 1.24 g/t Au from 114.0m in MQD-26-338, including 9.0m of 2.26 g/t Au from 120.0m



14.0m of 1.81 g/t Au from 72.0m in MQD-26-339, including 6.0m of 3.61 g/t Au from 79.0m, and 34.0m of 1.14 g/t Au from 92.0m in MQD-26-339



48.0m of 0.95 g/t Au from 68.0m in MQD-26-340



20.0m of 1.03 g/t Au from 79.0m in MQD-26-341



60.3m of 0.65 g/t Au from 53.1m in MQD-26-342, including 13.0m of 1.1 g/t Au from 74.0m



60.7m of 1.51 g/t Au from 47.0m in MQD-26-343, including 22.2m of 2.42 g/t Au from 64.0m, and 12.0m of 2.19 g/t Au from 93.0m



22.0m of 1.71 g/t Au from 96.0m in MQD-26-344, including 2.0m of 15.1 g/t Au from 115.0m



43.55m of 0.65 g/t Au from 105.45m in MQD-26-346, including 4.0m of 2.47 g/t Au from 138.0m

") open pit shell. These were drilled from winter-only access sites, advancing a critical portion of the infill program. Intercepts include:

Technical Overview

The results of the holes drilled across the core shears in the upper part of the QES Zone are illustrated in the following figures and tables. Figure 1 shows the location map of the drill holes reported in this release. Figure 2 provides a typical cross-section through drill holes MQD-26-343 and MQD-26-344. The results are summarized in Tables 1 to 3, which include significant intercepts (Table 1), drill hole locations (Table 2) and the reconciliation between actual drill intercepts and those predicted by the current resource model (Table 3).

Figure 1: Shows the location of the drill holes across the core shears in the upper part of the QES Zone

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Figure 2: Figure 2 provides a typical cross-section through drill holes MQD-26-343 and MQD-26-344.

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Gold X2 has embarked on a deposit-wide infill drilling program designed to upgrade Inferred resource blocks to Indicated within the RPEEE pit shell and further de-risk the Moss Gold Project. The initial program has focused on shallow mineralization accessible only in winter from muskeg-dominated areas north of the QES Zone and ice drilling from Snodgrass Lake targeting the Main Zone.

All ten holes collared through overburden and intersected the wide, sheared and altered granodiorite body which hosts the core mineralized shears of the QES Zone. The granodiorite exhibited the expected blend of moderate-strong sericite-hematite-silica alteration and sericite-chlorite alteration with pervasive moderate to strong shearing throughout the granodiorite body. The holes were pushed through the core shears but terminated within the granodiorite as they began to intersect mineralization previously drilled from the south side of the QES Zone.

Globally, the drill results from these ten holes are showing 44% wider zones at an average 5% higher grade when compared to the current MRE. Locally, this reflects higher grade primary shear zones with improved continuity along strike and less interweaving between shear zones than modelled. Additional marginal shear zones continue to be delineated between the core shear zones as noted in the grade control patterns completed last year.

Figure 3: Hole MQD-26-343: Strong to moderately sheared granodiorite with zones of sericite-hematite-silica and sericite-chlorite dominated alteration yielding the high-grade intercept of 22.2m of 2.42 g/t Au from 64.0m, part of the greater interval of 60.7m of 1.51 g/t Au from 47.0m.

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Table 1: Significant intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH

(m) TRUE WIDTH

(m) CUT GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT GRADE

(g/t Au) MQD-26-336 59.30 66.30 5.30 4.1 0.40 0.40 MQD-26-336 86.00 90.00 4.00 3.2 0.43 0.43 MQD-26-336 99.00 126.00 27.00 21.4 1.70 1.70 MQD-26-336 101.00 126.00 25.00 19.8 1.81 1.81 MQD-26-338 86.00 91.10 5.10 3.9 0.35 0.35 MQD-26-338 114.00 134.00 20.00 15.3 1.24 1.24 MQD-26-338 120.00 129.00 9.00 6.9 2.26 2.26 MQD-26-338 139.30 153.70 14.40 11.1 0.78 0.78 MQD-26-338 147.00 151.00 4.00 3.1 1.16 1.16 MQD-26-338 164.00 166.00 2.00 1.5 0.52 0.52 MQD-26-338 186.00 200.45 14.45 11.2 1.20 1.20 MQD-26-338 196.00 200.45 4.45 3.4 2.32 2.32 MQD-26-338 207.00 250.00 43.00 33.4 0.66 0.66 MQD-26-338 223.95 244.00 20.05 15.6 1.02 1.02 MQD-26-339 61.00 64.00 3.00 2.1 0.37 0.37 MQD-26-339 72.00 86.00 14.00 10.0 1.81 1.81 MQD-26-339 79.00 85.00 6.00 4.3 3.61 3.61 MQD-26-339 92.00 126.00 34.00 24.5 1.14 1.14 MQD-26-339 94.00 103.00 9.00 6.5 1.69 1.69 MQD-26-339 111.00 126.00 15.00 10.8 1.29 1.29 MQD-26-340 68.00 116.00 48.00 37.0 0.95 0.95 MQD-26-340 70.00 73.00 3.00 2.3 1.83 1.83 MQD-26-340 79.50 93.00 13.50 10.4 1.05 1.05 MQD-26-340 106.60 113.00 6.40 4.9 2.14 2.14 MQD-26-341 51.00 69.00 18.00 13.7 0.39 0.39 MQD-26-341 79.00 99.00 20.00 15.2 1.03 1.03 MQD-26-341 81.00 96.00 15.00 11.4 1.21 1.21 MQD-26-341 105.00 117.00 12.00 9.2 0.87 0.87 MQD-26-341 105.00 107.00 2.00 1.5 1.42 1.42 MQD-26-341 112.00 116.00 4.00 3.1 1.15 1.15 MQD-26-341 123.85 126.00 2.15 1.6 0.64 0.64 MQD-26-342 53.10 113.40 60.30 48.0 0.65 0.65 MQD-26-342 74.00 87.00 13.00 10.3 1.10 1.10 MQD-26-343 47.00 107.70 60.70 45.8 1.51 1.51 MQD-26-343 64.00 86.20 22.20 16.8 2.42 2.42 MQD-26-343 93.00 105.00 12.00 9.1 2.19 2.19 MQD-26-343 116.00 124.25 8.25 6.3 1.26 1.26 MQD-26-343 119.00 124.25 5.25 4.0 1.68 1.68 MQD-26-344 60.00 82.00 22.00 14.9 0.38 0.38 MQD-26-344 88.00 90.00 2.00 1.4 0.88 0.88 MQD-26-344 96.00 118.00 22.00 15.0 1.71 1.71 MQD-26-344 115.00 117.00 2.00 1.4 15.1 15.1 MQD-26-344 125.00 129.00 4.00 2.7 0.81 0.81 MQD-26-344 135.00 150.00 15.00 10.3 1.22 1.22 MQD-26-344 135.00 147.00 12.00 8.3 1.41 1.41 MQD-26-345 57.00 62.40 5.40 4.3 0.53 0.53 MQD-26-345 71.00 109.00 38.00 30.1 0.51 0.51 MQD-26-345 95.25 99.85 4.60 3.6 1.06 1.06 MQD-26-345 116.35 126.00 9.65 7.7 0.57 0.57 MQD-26-346 62.50 76.60 14.10 10.9 0.34 0.34 MQD-26-346 92.15 99.10 6.95 5.4 0.53 0.53 MQD-26-346 105.45 149.00 43.55 33.6 0.65 0.65 MQD-26-346 138.00 142.00 4.00 3.1 2.47 2.47 Intersections calculated above a 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 5 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

Table 2: Drill collars

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH MQD-26-336 669,949 5,379,639 427 155.0 -45.1 126.00 MQD-26-338 669,900 5,379,727 428 155.0 -45.1 252.00 MQD-26-339 669,986 5,379,674 427 154.9 -44.9 126.00 MQD-26-340 670,027 5,379,687 428 155.0 -44.0 126.00 MQD-26-341 670,076 5,379,710 428 155.1 -44.4 126.00 MQD-26-342 670,123 5,379,727 427 154.9 -45.1 126.00 MQD-26-343 670,176 5,379,730 427 155.0 -45.4 126.00 MQD-26-344 670,158 5,379,770 427 155.0 -49.8 150.00 MQD-26-345 670,211 5,379,782 427 154.9 -44.4 126.00 MQD-26-346 670,244 5,379,814 427 155.0 -45.1 150.10

Table 3: Drill results versus expected results from the current resource model

HOLE ID MODEL LENGTH MODEL GRADE DRILL LENGTH DRILL GRADE MQD-26-336 51.00 0.67 36.52 1.38 MQD-26-337 21.75 0.68 48.50 0.76 MQD-26-338 54.00 0.79 98.95 0.85 MQD-26-339 22.30 0.76 51.00 1.27 MQD-26-340 28.55 1.63 48.00 0.95 MQD-26-341 40.00 1.36 52.15 0.76 MQD-26-342 35.00 0.96 59.30 0.66 MQD-26-343 53.80 0.82 68.95 1.48 MQD-26-344 52.60 0.84 65.00 1.07 MQD-26-345 45.00 0.74 53.05 0.52 MQD-26-346 42.30 0.75 60.50 0.60

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

All drill core is HQ diameter drill core has been visually validated in the core shack, rotated, and reconnected. Structural orientation data was captured by acoustical and optical televiewer operated by DGI Geosciences. All core has been sawed in half cut just off a geologist established cutline aligned 90° from the apex of the foliation, with the right half (looking down hole) of the core bagged and sent a third-party analytical laboratory. The left half of the core was returned to core boxes and is stored at Gold X2's Kashabowie core yard facility.

All samples were sent to Paragon Geochemical in Timmins for sample preparation. Samples were analysed for gold via PhotonAssay ("PA-AU02") by Paragon's laboratory in Hamilton and then shipped to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) Ancaster for 60 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion ("UT-6"). Paragon and ActLabs are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025.

In addition to Paragon quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Gold X2 has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Gold X2 by Orix Geoscience Inc.

Qualified Person

Peter Flindell, PGeo, MAusIMM, MAIG, Chief Operating Officer, of the Company, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Mr. Flindell has verified the data disclosed. To verify the information related to the winter drill program at the Moss Gold Project, Mr. Flindell has visited the property several times; discussed and reviewed logging, sampling, bulk density, core cutting and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations. He has also overseen the Company's health and safety policies in the field to ensure full compliance, and consulted with the Project's host indigenous communities on the planning and implementation of the drill program, particularly with respect to its impact on the environment and the Company's remediation protocols.

About Gold X2 Mining

Gold X2 is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which is positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct access from the Trans-Canada Highway, hydroelectric power near site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $150 million of new capital and completed approximately 100,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 300,000 meters of drilling. The 2026 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Moss and East Coldstream Deposits has expanded to 2.458 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.04 g/t Au, contained within 73.8 million tonnes and 4.209 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 0.97 g/t Au contained within 134.7 million tonnes. The Moss Deposit also has a silver MRE of 3.160 million ounces of indicated silver resources at 1.53 g/t Ag contained within 64.3 Mt and 6.273 million ounces of inferred silver resources at 1.55 g/t Ag contained within 125.9 Mt. Results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of the Moss Gold Project suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by a NI 43-101 technical report for the Moss Gold Project available on the Company's website and under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldx2.com).

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project; the potential mineralization at the Moss Gold Project based on the winter drill program, including the potential for additional mineral resources; the enhancement of the Moss Gold Project; statements regarding the Company's future drill plans, including the expected benefits and results thereof; that the Superion target has the potential to significantly add to the current mineral resource estimate within the top 200 meters from surface with continued drilling and to reduce the overall strip ratio of the deposit; the potential for resource growth at Moss and the fact that the results have the potential to significantly impact the economic performance of the deposit moving forward; the potential for a much larger mineralized system and that it will be pursued in the near future through additional drilling; and other statements that are not historical facts.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: uncertainty and variation in the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project will not be undertaken as anticipated; the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; the economic performance of the deposit may not be consistent with management's expectations; the Company's exploration work may not deliver the results expected; the fluctuating price of gold; unknown liabilities in connection with acquisitions; compliance with extensive government regulation; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; risks related to compliance with anti-corruption laws; the Company's limited operating history; intervention by non-governmental organizations; outside contractor risks; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; the Superion target may not add to the current mineral resource; and other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the future price of gold; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development and mining activities; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; the timing and results of drilling programs; mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the discovery of mineral resources and mineral reserves on the Company's mineral properties; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that the Superion target will add to the current mineral resource; that the Company's exploration work will deliver the results expected; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: Gold X2 Mining Inc.