

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS), a games, intellectual property and toy company, on Wednesday reported sharply higher first-quarter profit, mainly driven by revenue growth.



Net earnings attributable to Hasbro climbed to $198.4 million or $1.39 per share from $98.6 million or $0.70 per share last year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $211 million or $1.47 per share.



Operating profit rose to $270.3 million from $170.7 million a year earlier.



EBITDA increased to $311.8 million from $212.4 million last year, and adjusted EBITDA grew to $339.4 million from $274.3 million.



Net revenues rose to $1.000 billion from $887.1 million in the previous year.



The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share payable on June 11, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2026.



For the full year, the company continues to expect revenue growth of 3% to 5% in constant currency and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.400 billion to $1.450 billion.



Hasbro shares closed at $97.18 on Tuesday, up 3.69%.



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