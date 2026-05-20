Labcorp Launches MyLabcorp, a New AI-Powered Mobile App Designed to Help Consumers Understand Lab Results and Track Health Trends Over Time

MyLabcorp connects lab results, educational content and AI-enabled features in a secure, personalized mobile experience

Leverages OpenAI models designed to help users understand their results, ask questions and identify patterns over time

BURLINGTON, N.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, today announced the launch of MyLabcorp, an AI-powered mobile app that brings together lab results, AI-enabled features and clinical guideline-based content in a secure, personalized mobile experience. The app is designed to give users additional context about their health and support more informed conversations with healthcare providers.

Meeting Demand for Clearer Health Information

As healthcare becomes increasingly consumer-driven, individuals are turning to AI tools to help interpret health information, from understanding lab results to determining next steps in care. According to a Labcorp survey, more than half of consumers (55%) view AI as important for understanding healthcare information, with many already using it to interpret lab results (41%) and understand test ranges (35%). However, many AI tools answer questions in isolation without broader clinical context. MyLabcorp aims to address this gap by enabling users to view their Labcorp test results alongside relevant educational content and AI-generated explanations based on available data over time.

"Consumers are increasingly turning to AI to help them make sense of their health, but trust and clinical context matter," said Amy Summy, EVP and chief marketing officer at Labcorp. "By bringing together Labcorp's deep scientific expertise with AI, MyLabcorp is designed to help individuals move beyond isolated results to gain deeper insights into their health and support more informed conversations with their healthcare providers."

A More Connected, Intuitive Way to Understand Health

Key features of MyLabcorp include:

Lab results over time - Users have access to their Labcorp test results in a mobile-friendly view that tracks trends over time.

- Users have access to their Labcorp test results in a mobile-friendly view that tracks trends over time. AI - enabled insights - Users can chat with an AI assistant for real-time, personalized explanations of lab results and lifestyle considerations based on available Labcorp test data. MyLabcorp's AI capabilities are powered in part by OpenAI's advanced reasoning models, enabling more natural, conversational interactions tailored to each user.

- Users can chat with an AI assistant for real-time, personalized explanations of lab results and lifestyle considerations based on available Labcorp test data. MyLabcorp's AI capabilities are powered in part by OpenAI's advanced reasoning models, enabling more natural, conversational interactions tailored to each user. Health education content - Users can explore clinically reviewed, guideline-based information across key health areas, including cardiometabolic health, mental health, digestion, kidney function and sexual health, integrated with lab results to show trends and provide additional context.

- Users can explore clinically reviewed, guideline-based information across key health areas, including cardiometabolic health, mental health, digestion, kidney function and sexual health, integrated with lab results to show trends and provide additional context. Lab services and support - Users can view and schedule appointments, locate patient service centers, access results, shop for tests and manage billing.

- Users can view and schedule appointments, locate patient service centers, access results, shop for tests and manage billing. Secure, trusted experience - A HIPAA-compliant platform built to protect personal health information and user data.

"At Labcorp, we're investing in advanced technology and AI to make diagnostic insights more accessible, personalized and actionable, improving how people understand and manage their health," said Bola Oyegunwa, Ph.D., EVP and chief information and technology officer at Labcorp. "MyLabcorp reflects this approach by combining Labcorp's scientific expertise with OpenAI's models to help individuals better understand their results and identify patterns over time, all within a secure, trusted environment."

Availability of MyLabcorp1

MyLabcorp is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store with additional features rolling out on an ongoing basis.

To learn more, visit https://www.labcorp.com/patients/mylabcorp

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 71,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 85% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved by the FDA in 2025 and performed more than 750 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more at www.labcorp.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the expected utility and benefits of MyLabcorp.

Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond the company's control. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect the company's ability to implement the company's business strategy, and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements.

The company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading RISK FACTORS and in the company's other filings with the SEC. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with a review of the company's filings with the SEC including the information in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS."

____________________________ 1 MyLabcorp is designed to support understanding and wellness and does not provide medical diagnoses or treatment recommendations. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional with medical questions or concerns.

SOURCE Labcorp