Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) today announced the launch of Marc Jacobs Beauty, the color cosmetics collection long anticipated by the brand's loyal following.

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Marc Jacobs Beauty

The collection is built around "Joyride Sensoriality", Marc Jacobs Beauty's concept of an immersive, pleasurable experience that engages the senses, because makeup should feel as good as it looks. Consumers will discover unexpected textures, tactile finishes, and formulas designed to be played with.

Few designers have shaped culture like Marc Jacobs. The original industry outsider turned icon, he has spent decades defining what is next in fashion, in beauty, and in the conversation itself. Brought to life in partnership with Coty, a global leader in prestige beauty, Marc Jacobs Beauty channels a fearless, unapologetic point of view into makeup: bold, radically inclusive, and unmistakably Marc Jacobs.

Jean Holtzmann, Coty Chief Brands Officer Prestige, said

"Marc Jacobs Beauty has been years in the making, and we could not be more proud to bring it to life. This launch is a joyful, maximalist celebration of color and creativity. It is exactly the kind of bold innovation that defines Coty Prestige, and we believe it will be one of the defining launches of 2026."

Marc Jacobs added:

"We have had a long and successful partnership, working with Coty on fragrance and we are excited to do the same with beauty. I am not interested in one right way to look; beauty, like fashion, has always been a form of self-expression rooted in experimentation, play, and reimagining the familiar in new ways."

Priya Venkatesh, Global Chief Merchandising Officer for Sephora, commented:

"Marc Jacobs Beauty is one of the most anticipated relaunches in prestige beauty, and Sephora is proud to partner in bringing it back to consumers around the world. At the intersection of fashion, creativity, and pop culture, the brand is uniquely positioned to resonate with Sephora's deeply engaged beauty community across both loyal fans and a new generation of beauty consumers. Together with Coty, we look forward to reigniting excitement for Marc Jacobs Beauty, driving discovery at scale, and supporting the brand's next chapter of long-term global growth."

Marc Jacobs Beauty launches with a curated edit of color cosmetics spanning eyes, complexion, and lips, from the Drawn This Way Longwear Eyeliner and Born Star Eyeshadow to the Heart On Lipstick, Joystick Blush Stick, Flashes Mascara, Legally Bronze Bronzer, and Money Shot Highlighter Gel. Each formula delivers high-impact, long-wearing performance and is designed to be layered, blended, and worn from morning into night.

The packaging, designed by Marc Jacobs himself, features the brand's iconic charm motifs a daisy for complexion, a star for eyes, a heart for lips now realized in oversized soft touch matte and metallic silhouettes that elevate everyday makeup into collectible objects. The collection is priced from $26 to $42 in the U.S. and £22 to £35 in the UK.

The collection will launch on MarcJacobs.com on May 28, 2026, followed by a Sephora app exclusive on May 31, and availability on Sephora.com in the U.S. and Canada and Selfridges.com beginning June 1. Following this initial rollout, the collection will launch in travel retail in June at JFK International Airport and Palma de Mallorca Airport, before expanding to Sephora stores across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia starting September 1, 2026.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in over 120 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Antonia Werther, +31 621 394495

antonia_werther@cotyinc.com