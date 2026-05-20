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WKN: 884632 | ISIN: IL0010827264 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
19.05.26 | 21:59
32,700 US-Dollar
+0,03 % +0,010
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
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TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.05.2026 13:10 Uhr
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TAT Technologies Ltd: TAT Technologies Reports First Quarter 2026 Results, Backlog and Long-Term Agreements Increase to ~$580 Million on Strong Demand

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company") a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, today reported its unaudited results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2026:

  • Revenues were $41.1 million; a slight decrease of 2.4% compared to $42.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, driven primarily by component part shortages and delayed deliveries from certain OEM suppliers.
  • Gross profit remained stable at $10.0 million. Gross margin improved by 80 basis points to 24.4% of revenues, compared to 23.6% of revenues in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Operating income was $3.0 million, a decrease from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a margin of 7.3% versus 9.9% in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net income totaled $3.4 million, a slight decrease compared to $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $4.9 million, representing 11.8% of revenues, a decrease from $5.7 million representing 13.6% of revenues in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Operating cash flow for the quarter was positive $1.9 million compared to negative $(5.0) million used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a significant improvement in cash generation.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President, commented: "TAT Technologies entered 2026 with a robust operational foundation, and the record customer demand in the first quarter reinforced our confidence in the trajectory we are on. Demand for our services has never been stronger, and the value of our long-term agreements and backlog reached an all-time high, growing to approximately $580 million at the end of Q1, reflecting new contract wins and exceptionally strong customer intake across all four of our service lines."

As opposed to this strong momentum entering the year, and as previously communicated, we experienced some supply chain disruptions that affected the results of the first quarter. These distruptions were triggered by certain OEM suppliers, leading to delays in finish goods and deliveries. Primarily as a result of these delays, our revenue slightly declined YoY, not fully utilizing our growing backlog. We expect this obstacle to be resolved in the next few months, allowing TAT the continued growth trajectory we started last year.

"As we look ahead through the rest of 2026, we are confident in the fundamentals of the business. Demand is at an all-time high and our record backlog provides strong revenue expectations. Subject to the anticipated resolution of our recent supply chain disruptions, we expect our growth trajectory will resume in the second quarter and the second half of the year, driven primarily by stronger demand and record backlog. We remain well-positioned to deliver growth and long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Zamir.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA below.

Investor Call Information

TAT Technologies will host an earnings webcast and conference call today, May 20, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss first quarter results. Investors may register using the link below or by visiting the Company's website.

Webcast Registration: Here

Investor Relations Website: https://tat-technologies.com/investors/

Contact:

Mr. Eran Yunger
Director of IR
[email protected]

About TAT Technologies Ltd

We are a leading provider of solutions and services to the aerospace and defense industries. We operate four operational units: (i) original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through our Kiryat Gat facility (TAT Israel); (ii) maintenance repair and overhaul ("MRO") services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through our subsidiary Limco Airepair Inc. ("Limco"); (iii) MRO services for aviation components through our subsidiary, Piedmont Aviation Component Services LLC ("Piedmont") (mainly Auxiliary Power Units ("APUs") and landing gear); and (iv) overhaul and coating of jet engine components through our subsidiary, Turbochrome Ltd. ("Turbochrome").

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through TAT Israel primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) a broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO and OEM of heat transfer solutions include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates a Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA")-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs and landing gear. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of jet engine overhaul through its Turbochrome facility includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and/or this report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, LTAs and backlog, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations (including the risk that recent delivery delays and part shortages are not resolved in a timely manner), our ability to successfully identify, execute, and integrate potential merger and acquisition transactions and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands


Exhibit 99.1







March 31,


December 31,


2026


2025







ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents

$51,235


$51,259


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $241

and $172 as of March 31, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively

30,456


33,420


Inventory

81,736


75,549


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,423


6,071







Total current assets

171,850


166,299







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Property, plant and equipment, net

47,162


46,922


Operating lease right of use assets

5,484


5,807


Intangible assets, net

1,375


1,452


Investment in affiliates

5,520


4,905


Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

400


398


Deferred tax assets

706


639


Restricted deposit

310


307







Total non-current assets

60,957


60,430







Total assets

$232,807


$226,729












The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial Statements.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands


March 31,


December 31,


2026


2025

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Current maturities of long-term loans

$2,272


$2,227

Accounts payable

15,529


12,986

Accrued expenses and other

17,396


17,296

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

1,448


1,474





Total current liabilities

36,645


33,983





NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Long-term loans

8,937


9,485

Operating lease liabilities

4,174


4,448

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

772


770

Deferred tax liabilities

1,804


1,652





Total non-current liabilities

15,687


16,355





COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 4)

-


-





Total liabilities

52,332


50,338





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Ordinary shares of NIS 0 par value

Authorized: 15,000,000 shares at March 31, 2026 and at December 31,
2025

Issued:13,257,610 shares at March 31, 2026 and at December 31, 2025

Outstanding: 12,983,137 shares at March 31, 2026 and at December 31,
2025

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

137,071


136,578

Treasury stock at cost

(2,088)


(2,088)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

834


643

Retained earnings

44,658


41,258

Total shareholders' equity

180,475


176,391





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$232,807


$226,729









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S dollars in thousands


Three Months Ended

March 31,


2026


2025









Revenues:




Products

$13,906


$12,724

Services

27,241


29,418


41,147


42,142





Costs:




Products

10,099


8,331

Services

21,017


23,857


31,116


32,188

Gross profit

10,031


9,954





Operating expenses:




Research and development, net

571


324

Selling and marketing

2,182


1,928

General and administrative

4,293


3,532


7,046


5,784

Operating income

2,985


4,170





Interest expenses

(148)


(335)

Other financial income, net

187


277

Income before taxes on income

3,024


4,112





Provision for income taxes

145


592

Income before share of equity investment

2,879


3,520





Share in profits of equity investment of affiliated companies

521


293

Net income

$3,400


$3,813





UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S dollars in thousands, except share and per share data


Three Months Ended

March 31,


2026


2025





Earnings per share




Basic

$0.26


$0.35

Diluted

$0.26


$0.34





Weighted average number of shares outstanding




Basic

12,983,137


10,940,358

Diluted

13,204,290


11,211,271





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

U.S dollars in thousands


Three Months Ended

March 31,


2026


2025





Net income

$3,400


$3,813

Other comprehensive income, net:




Change in foreign currency translation adjustments

191


528

Total comprehensive income

$3,591


$4,341





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

U.S dollars in thousands, except share data



Share capital




Accumulated









Number of
shares issued


Amount


Additional
paid-in
capital


other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Treasury shares


Retained
earnings


Total equity































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024


11,214,831


$-


$89,697


$(76)


$(2,088)


$24,436


$111,969

CHANGES DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,
2025:















Comprehensive income


-


-


-


528


-


3,813


4,341

Share based compensation






222








222

BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2025


11,214,831


$-


$89,919


$452


$(2,088)


$28,249


$116,532
















BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2025


13,257,610


$-


$136,578


$643


$(2,088)


$41,258


$176,391

CHANGES DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026:















Comprehensive income


-


-


-


191


-


3,400


3,591

Share based compensation


-


-


493


-


-


-


493

BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2026


13,257,610


$-


$137,071


$834


$(2,088)


$44,658


$180,475

































The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands


Three Months Ended
March 31,


2026


2025





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




Net income

$3,400


$3,813

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

1,313


1,305

Non-cash financial (income) expenses

331


(99)

Change in allowance for (recovery of) credit losses

69


(50)

Share in profits of equity investment of affiliated companies

(521)


(293)

Share based compensation

493


222

Deferred income taxes, net

85


519

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

2,894


(3,476)

Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets

(2,257)


(527)

Increase in inventory

(6,430)


(3,861)

Increase in trade accounts payable

2,471


434

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other

102


(3,022)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,950


(5,035)





CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Purchase of property and equipment

(1,420)


(2,862)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,420)


(2,862)





CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Repayments of long-term loans

(551)


(571)

Net change in short term loans from banks

-


6,369

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(551)


5,798





Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(21)


(2,099)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

51,566


7,434

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

$51,545


$5,335





Supplementary information on investing and financing activities not involving cash flows:




Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

82


147

Reclassification between inventory and property, plant and equipment

-


579

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:




Interest paid

154


267





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)

(U.S dollars in thousands)




Three months ended


March 31,


2026



2025











Net income

$3,400



$3,813

Adjustments:





Share in results and sale of equity investment of affiliated companies

(521)



(293)

Provision for income taxes

145



592

Financial expenses, net

(39)



58

Depreciation, amortization and other

1,375



1,353

Share based compensation

493



222

Adjusted EBITDA

$4,853



$5,745














SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd

© 2026 PR Newswire
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