

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer prices logged a renewed increase in April, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The industrial producer price index increased 1.0 percent yearly in April, reversing a 1.1 percent drop in March. Moreover, this was the first increase since January 2025.



Among sectors, manufacturing prices grew at a faster pace of 3.1 percent versus 1.2 percent a month ago. Similarly, the annual price growth in mining and quarrying accelerated to 1.7 percent from 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, the annual decline in prices for utilities eased to 6.4 percent from 9.2 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, energy prices rose 2.5 percent, and those for intermediate goods were 1.7 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 1.4 percent in April.



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