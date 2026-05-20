American Rebel Holdings, Inc. CEO Andy Ross Takes Washington DC: Capitol Hill Meetings, Total Wine Partnership Advance, and National Brand Momentum Signal American Rebel Light Beer Is Playing Offense

American Rebel - America's Patriotic Brand Leverages High-Level Government, Industry, and Retail Relationships to Drive American Rebel Light Beer Distribution, Shelf Space, and National Visibility

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Light Beer (americanrebelbeer.com) and designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes (championsafe.com), personal security, self-defense products, and apparel (AmericanRebel.com), today announced that CEO Andy Ross conducted a high-impact series of meetings in Washington, D.C. from May 12-14, 2026 - advancing the Company's retail partnerships, forging powerful new industry and government relationships, and positioning American Rebel Light Beer for accelerated growth across 18+ states and growing with our 30+ top-tier distribution partners.

American Rebel is not waiting for opportunity to knock. The Company is building relationships, knocking on the right doors, and turning those conversations into commercial results to benefit our business, our 34,000+ shareholder base, our fans and customers.

The Beer Business Gets Political - and That's a Good Thing for American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer

American Rebel CEO Andy Ross opened his Washington run with a strategic meeting with Craig Purser, President and CEO of the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) - the leading advocacy organization for America's 3,000+ independent beer and beverage distributors - in Alexandria, Virginia. The connection between Andy and Craig traces back to the NHRA, where American Rebel's motorsports presence and continued relationship with Tony Stewart (TSR Nitro) to pay dividends beyond the racetrack specifically in the business community.

"I met Craig last year at the 2025 NBWA Annual Convention in Las Vegas," said Andy Ross. "Tony Stewart was in the American Rebel Beer booth signing autographs and Tony and Craig had talked for quite a while. Tony motioned me over and told me to tell my story to Craig and we really hit it off. It was great to start my run of meetings in Washington, meeting Craig and talking beer. Craig gave me some really good insight into current events in the beer business and the future of American Rebel Light Beer."

The NBWA represents the distributor backbone of American beer commerce - the critical middle tier that determines which brands reach shelves, bars, stadiums, and retailers across the country. Building a relationship at the top of that organization is a strategic asset for American Rebel and American Rebel Light Beer.

American Rebel's meeting with Craig also underscored the company's unwavering commitment to its Distribution-First strategy - the core engine behind Rebel Light Beer's national expansion. Last year's NBWA Convention in Las Vegas validated that approach in a big way: American Rebel walked in as a newcomer and walked out with overwhelming interest, dozens of high-value distributor engagements, and a surge of momentum that shaped the entire 2025-2026 rollout plan. With that success as the backdrop, Andy and the team are energized to return to the NBWA this year, reconnect with the wholesalers who helped fuel that early traction, and continue building the network that will carry Rebel Light Beer into new states, new shelves, and new high profile retail, entertainment and event locations.

Total Wine & More in person meetings: Groundwork Laid for Expanded Shelf Space, New States, and Eagles Country placement with the nations largest independent alcohol retailer.

The most directly commercial meeting of the trip - and one of the most impactful for American Rebel shareholders - was Andy's visit to Bethesda, MD, to meet with Angela Weber, Chief Merchandising Officer, and Christine O'Connell, Director of Beer and Hard Beverages, for Total Wine & More, the nation's largest independent alcohol retailer.

Total Wine has been an early adopter and committed retail partner for American Rebel Light Beer, currently carrying American Rebel Light through several of our top tier distribution partners. The meeting produced a clear commercial roadmap opportunity to expand American Rebel Light Beer with Total Wine.

"My meeting with Angela and Christine was very productive," said Andy Ross. "Total Wine has been a tremendous supporter of Rebel Light and we laid the groundwork for potential new initiatives that have the ability to increase Rebel Light Beer sell-through and shelf space. They were very excited that Rebel Light Beer would be sold at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles. Their flagship Store 101 in Delaware services many Eagles fans and we actively discussed future plans to open that location for American Rebel Light Beer."

Lincoln Financial Field - home of the Philadelphia Eagles and one of the top-grossing NFL stadiums in the country - now adds to American Rebel's growing sports venue footprint.

Total Wine's flagship Delaware store (Store 101), strategically positioned to capture the Eagles fan market, and in the near future American Rebel Light Beer premier retail destination for our customers and Eagles fans. This is distribution strategy executed at the market level, leveraging sports, retail, and consumer identity in one transaction.

Strategies to accelerate American Rebel's current expansion strategies to compliment Total Wine's infrastructure and support to open new states to American Rebel Light Beer were also discussed - in an effort to leverage the Company's Distribution First Strategy that has already expanded American Rebel Light Beer's reach to 18 states.

Senator Blackburn. Senator Hagerty. Two Meetings. One Clear Message: American Rebel Has Friends in High Places

American Rebel's brand story resonates at the highest levels of the United States government - and Andy Ross made sure those relationships were reinforced on Capitol Hill. Ross met with Senator Marsha Blackburn, the senior senator from Tennessee and the first woman ever elected to represent the Volunteer State in the U.S. Senate - and a leading candidate for Tennessee's next governor.

"Senator Blackburn has been a friend to the Nashville creative community for a long time, and I thanked her for her support," said Andy Ross. "We established a great rapport, and she has an excellent chance to be Tennessee's next governor. American Rebel Beer is based out of Nashville, TN, and having a connection in the governor's office will benefit our company long term expansion plans in our hometown of Nashville, across the state of Tennessee and across the nation."

Ross then met with Senator Bill Hagerty's team, Tennessee's junior senator who brings deep economic, financial, and diplomatic expertise to his seat on the Banking, Appropriations, and Foreign Relations Committees.

"Senator Hagerty may soon become the senior senator from Tennessee if Senator Blackburn is elected governor," said Andy Ross. "It's productive for American Rebel Beer to establish relationships at the upper levels of the United States government."

These are not ceremonial meetings. For a brand that is growing its retail footprint and building long-term infrastructure in a $110+ billion industry, government relationships - at the Senate level and beyond - provide meaningful support, visibility, and advocacy for American-made brands and American companies competing in a complex regulatory environment.

Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation: A Natural Partnership for American Rebel - America's Patriotic Brand

The meeting schedule shifted to the powerful intersection of government and the outdoors with Andy's meeting with Jeff Crane, President/CEO, and Taylor Schmitz, Senior Vice President, of the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation (CSF) - the organization that works directly with the bipartisan Congressional Sportsmen's Caucus, the largest and most effective bipartisan caucus on Capitol Hill.

"This meeting was a home run for American Rebel," said Andy Ross. "Jeff was aware of my hunting show Maximum Archery World Tour, which aired on Outdoor TV for ten years. Jeff and Taylor work closely with the bipartisan Congressional Sportsmen's Caucus and the National Assembly of Sportsmen's Caucuses. They both play a pivotal role in advancing federal pro-sportsmen policies and safeguarding public land access for outdoor recreation. We discussed ways American Rebel and the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation can work together."

The CSF alignment is a natural one. American Rebel's core consumer - patriotic, pro-outdoors, hardworking Americans who hunt, fish, shoot, and live free - is exactly who CSF represents and serves. Collaboration opportunities between these two organizations align brand values, consumer demographics, and legislative priorities in a way that few partnerships can match.

Capitol Hill: Representatives Burchett and Fleischmann Round Out a Powerful Washington Roster

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. CEO - Andy Ross rounded out his trip with two additional Capitol Hill meetings, expanding American Rebel's network across Tennessee's congressional delegation.

U.S. Representative Tim Burchett (TN-2) - a fiscal conservative and member of the House Oversight, Foreign Affairs, and Transportation & Infrastructure Committees - met with Andy Ross. Representative Burchett has also been mentioned as a potential U.S. Senate appointee should Senator Blackburn resign to pursue the Tennessee governorship, making this an especially well-timed relationship.

U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-3) - Chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and a senior voice for East Tennessee - concluded Andy's Washington run.

"I was really happy with the results from my Washington trip," said Andy Ross. "American Rebel and American Rebel Light Beer made many important contacts, and we really advanced our business in many ways. We know it's a huge undertaking to attack the $110+ billion beer business, but we're working very hard every single day to make it happen."

Why This Matters for American Rebel Shareholders, Customers, and Fans

The top of the U.S. beer distribution industry (NBWA)

The nation's largest independent alcohol retailer (Total Wine & More)

The U.S. Senate (Senators Blackburn and Hagerty)

The bipartisan Congressional outdoors and sportsmen community (Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation)

Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives (Reps. Burchett and Fleischmann

Every one of these relationships is a long-term competitive asset for a brand competing in America's most contested consumer category. American Rebel Light Beer - approximately 110 calories, 4 grams of carbohydrates, 4.2% ABV - is built for the Americans who show up, work hard, and love this country. The Company is building a distribution, retail, and institutional network worthy of that consumer.

Fans and Customers can become Investors through the recently launched Reg CF offering to build and expand America's Next Great Brand - American Rebel

As part of the American Rebel community, patriotic consumers, fans, and supporters can also learn more about the Company's recently launched Regulation CF investment offering by visiting American Rebel Reg CF Offering at https://invest.americanrebelbeer.com

We've spent 10 years building the most loyal patriotic audience in America. Now we're giving them a new all-natural light beer, brewed with U.S. ingredients, and distributed through the same elite networks that handle Coors and Anheuser-Busch. Investors now have a special opportunity for 15% bonus shares, merchandise, VIP events, and more as we scale it.

81% of Patriots Prefer Domestic Light Beers

Our audience has an 81% preference for domestic light beers. American Rebel Light Beer is the only all-natural domestic lager on the market made for them. Brewed with U.S.-sourced ingredients, it's a cleaner, better-tasting beer backed by a brand millions already trust.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager crafted for patriots who love their country and want crisp, clean, full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. American Rebel Light Beer celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream, anchored by its signature brand statement: "America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer."

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A BETTER FOR YOU PREMIUM LIGHT LAGER BUILT TO WIN

American Rebel Light Beer is crafted for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy-drinking domestic light lager with a "better for you" profile, aligned with a brand that celebrates freedom and the American spirit. It's the only BEER we're DRINKIN' ROUND HERE.

110 calories per 12 oz

4g carbs per 12 oz

4.2% ABV

100% all malt recipe - no adjuncts, no corn syrups, no rice extracts

Cold, extended fermentation for crisp taste and "brilliant" clarity

Brewed in La Crosse, Wisconsin, by City Brewing Company in partnership with the AlcSource beverage innovation team

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in 18 states - including Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Alabama, Iowa, Connecticut, and Kansas - and continues to expand nationwide as America's Patriotic, "better for you" light beer.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonk establishments up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand pursues a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with leading wholesalers to rapidly expand retail and on-premise availability and build nationwide momentum.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com

Retail and Distribution Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is publicly traded under the ticker symbol AREB. American Rebel is a diversified patriotic lifestyle company founded by CEO Andy Ross. The Company began with branded safes and personal security products and has expanded into beverages, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction and growth of American Rebel Light Beer, the Company continues to execute its distribution-first strategy while building American Rebel as America's Patriotic Brand.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com and americanrebel.com.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by CEO Andy Ross: THE AMERICAN REBEL STORY

Investor Relations Contact:

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

ir@americanrebel.com

About the Key Meeting Participants

Craig Purser - President/CEO, National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA)

Craig A. Purser is the President and CEO of the NBWA, the leading advocate for America's more than 3,000 independent beer and beverage distributors. Since assuming the CEO role in 2005, Purser has directed the strategic development of the association's mission across government, public, and industry affairs. He has been named a Top Association CEO by CEO Update and a Top Association Lobbyist by The Hill. nbwa.org

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Marsha Blackburn is the senior United States Senator from Tennessee and the first woman ever elected to represent the Volunteer State in the U.S. Senate. A staunch conservative, she serves on the Judiciary, Finance, Veterans' Affairs, and Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committees.

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN)

Bill Hagerty is the junior United States Senator from Tennessee. A Vanderbilt graduate and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Senator Hagerty serves on the Appropriations, Foreign Relations, and Banking Committees and is a candidate for re-election in 2026.

Jeff Crane - President/CEO, Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation

Jeff Crane leads the CSF's mission to protect and advance hunting, angling, recreational shooting, and trapping through close collaboration with the bipartisan Congressional Sportsmen's Caucus. With over 40 years of natural resource management expertise, Crane is a nationally recognized conservation leader. congressionalsportsmen.org

Taylor Schmitz - Senior VP, Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation

Taylor Schmitz serves as Senior VP of the CSF, advancing federal pro-sportsmen policies and safeguarding public land access. He serves as Chairman of the American Wildlife Conservation Partners (AWCP) and received the Gary Taylor Award from the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies in 2025.

Angela Weber - Chief Merchandising Officer, Total Wine & More

Angela Weber drives the strategic product vision for Total Wine & More, the nation's largest independent retailer of fine wine, spirits, and beer. With more than 18 years at the company, Weber has championed emerging beverage categories and positioned Total Wine at the forefront of a rapidly evolving retail landscape. totalwine.com

Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN-2)

Representative Burchett has served Tennessee's 2nd congressional district since 2019. A fiscal conservative and former Knox County Mayor, he serves on the House Oversight, Foreign Affairs, and Transportation & Infrastructure Committees.

Representative Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN-3)

Representative Fleischmann has served East Tennessee's 3rd congressional district since 2011. He holds the influential position of Chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and serves as a senior advocate for American energy independence and East Tennessee's national laboratory and defense infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is intended to be read together with the cautionary protections available under those laws, including, to the extent applicable, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding meetings with government, industry, retail, distribution and other contacts; discussions, introductions and possible commercial relationships; future distribution, sales, shelf space, state expansion, brand-building initiatives and market opportunities; the recently launched Regulation Crowdfunding offering by American Rebel Licensing NIL I, Inc.; expected use of proceeds; potential investor participation; bonus-share or promotional incentives; future revenues, liquidity, financing, quotation on OTC Markets, any possible further Nasdaq review, and any future relisting on a national securities exchange. Statements regarding meetings, discussions, interest, opportunities, plans, goals, targets, expectations or prospects are preliminary only, are not guarantees of future results, and should not be construed as creating a partnership, joint venture, definitive agreement, commitment or other binding obligation unless and until final written agreements are executed by the applicable parties.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s common stock is currently quoted on OTC Markets under the symbol AREB, and the Company continues to file reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a reporting public company. This release does not announce that the Company has sought any further review of the Nasdaq Hearings Panel determination, and there can be no assurance that any such review will be sought or, if sought, will change the outcome. Any reference in this release to a Regulation Crowdfunding offering is informational only and should not be treated as a guarantee of investor participation, future returns, liquidity or market value.

Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including whether meetings or negotiations lead to any commercial arrangement; whether any proposed relationship advances beyond preliminary discussions; whether the Regulation Crowdfunding offering reaches its target or maximum amount; investor demand; dilution; resale restrictions and limited liquidity associated with crowdfunded securities; distributor, retailer, regulator, intermediary, broker-dealer, exchange or other third-party decisions; quotation eligibility and trading conditions on OTC Markets; financing needs; market volatility; and the other risks described in the applicable offering materials and the Company's SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-holdings-inc.-ceo-andy-ross-takes-washington-dc-capitol-1168473