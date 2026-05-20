American Rebel Holdings: Champion Safe Company Builds on Momentum with Return to Second Annual Buckeye Blast Supporting the Light Foundation

Champion Safe reinforces growing partnership with Matt Light's mission to develop future leaders through outdoor education and mentorship

PROVO, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and vault doors, and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB), America's Patriotic Brand, proudly continued its support of the Light Foundation as a returning sponsor of the Second Annual Buckeye Blast, held May 12 at Black Wing Shooting Center in Delaware, Ohio.

Building on the momentum of last year's inaugural event, Champion Safe once again donated a premium safe for the event's featured raffle, helping raise funds to support the Light Foundation's mission of developing young leaders through outdoor education, mentorship, and hands-on leadership programs.

The Buckeye Blast brought together outdoor enthusiasts, community leaders, athletes, sponsors, and supporters from across the region for a full day of sporting clays competition, raffles, auctions, entertainment, and fundraising activities benefiting the Foundation's youth initiatives.

Champion Safe's continued participation reflects the company's ongoing commitment to organizations that promote leadership, personal responsibility, and community impact.

"We're honored to return for the second annual Buckeye Blast and continue supporting the incredible work being done by the Light Foundation," said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe Company. "Last year's event created tremendous momentum, and this year's turnout and enthusiasm showed just how much the Buckeye Blast is growing. Matt Light and his team have built something truly meaningful, and we're proud to play a small part in helping expand that impact."

Founded by former New England Patriots offensive tackle and Ohio native Matt Light, the Light Foundation has spent more than two decades helping young people build confidence, accountability, and leadership skills through experiential learning programs and outdoor activities.

"The support from Champion Safe over the past two years has been tremendous," said Matt Light, founder of the Light Foundation. "They've become a valued part of the Buckeye Blast family, and their continued involvement helps us create an even bigger experience for our supporters while raising important funds for the kids and families we serve. We appreciate companies that don't just show up once - they stay committed to the mission."

This year's Buckeye Blast continued the event's rapid growth following a successful inaugural year that attracted hundreds of attendees and established the event as one of the region's premier outdoor fundraising experiences.

To learn more about the Light Foundation and future Buckeye Blast events, visit mattlight72.com .

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been manufacturing high-quality safes and vault doors for over 25 years, delivering serious security and fire protection for homeowners and businesses.

Champion Safes feature:

100% American-made, high-strength steel

Full-length double steel door construction

Industry-leading fire and theft protection

Lifetime Warranty

Real-world events continue to demonstrate the importance of proven protection:

Watch a recent burglary attempt where intruders attacked a Champion Safe for hours without gaining access: youtube.com/watch?v=KgK8_VJGgmo

Watch a catastrophic house fire recovery where a Champion Safe preserved irreplaceable valuables after the home was destroyed: youtube.com/watch?v=B2j8gtHC-fk

Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB) is a diversified patriotic lifestyle company founded by CEO Andy Ross. The Company began with branded safes and personal security products and has expanded into beverages, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction and growth of American Rebel Light Beer, the Company continues to execute its distribution-first strategy while building American Rebel as America's Patriotic Brand.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com and americanrebel.com .

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

Contact Information

Locate a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/dealer-directory

Become a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/become-a-dealer

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is intended to be read together with the applicable cautionary protections, including, to the extent available, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future community involvement, charitable initiatives, sponsorship activities, business growth, distribution expansion, strategic relationships, brand development, market opportunities, future events, and other plans or expectations of management.

Statements concerning future participation, sponsorships, relationships, opportunities, initiatives, plans, expectations, discussions, or potential collaborations are preliminary only and are not guarantees of future performance or results. Nothing contained in this press release should be construed as creating a formal partnership, joint venture, definitive agreement, endorsement arrangement, or binding commitment unless and until final written agreements are executed by the relevant parties.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s common stock is currently quoted on OTC Markets, and the Company continues to file reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a fully reporting public company. This release does not announce that the Company has exercised any option to appeal prior Nasdaq determinations, and there can be no assurance regarding any future listing-related actions or outcomes.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including changes in market conditions, consumer demand, financing conditions, regulatory developments, economic conditions, third-party decisions, event-related factors, and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/champion-safe-company-builds-on-momentum-with-return-to-second-annual-1168439