American Rebel Holdings: American Rebel Winning in Motorsports - American Rebel Light Beer's Three-Entry NHRA Platform Delivers Double Victory Weekend at Thunder Valley Nationals

Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan Win for Tony Stewart Racing as American Rebel Light Beer Scores Breakthrough Brand Exposure and Continued Momentum Across NHRA Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock Motorcycle

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AREB), creator of American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer - is celebrating a championship-caliber weekend with Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) following victories by Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan during the NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals at historic Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee. The double-victory weekend was broadcast to millions of viewers on FOX and FS1, delivering national television exposure for American Rebel Light Beer at one of the NHRA season's most-watched events.

The action-packed weekend delivered a pair of victories for TSR, as Leah Pruett captured a Top Fuel win in the postponed final round from the NHRA New England Nationals and Matt Hagan powered his TSR Dodge//SRT Funny Car to victory at the Thunder Valley Nationals. Together, the wins showcased the strength, determination, and winning culture of the Tony Stewart Racing organization while providing tremendous visibility for American Rebel Light Beer throughout one of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series' premier events.

As a proud sponsor of Tony Stewart Racing, American Rebel Light Beer was represented in Victory Lane twice during a weekend that attracted thousands of passionate motorsports fans to Bristol Dragway, one of the most iconic and fan-friendly venues in professional drag racing. Known as "Thunder Valley," Bristol serves as a marquee destination on the NHRA circuit and provides a powerful platform for American Rebel to engage directly with consumers who share the brand's values of freedom, patriotism, hard work, family, and community.

The double-victory weekend further reinforces the value of American Rebel's sponsorship relationship with Tony Stewart Racing, a relationship that continues to generate meaningful brand exposure while connecting America's Patriotic Beer with one of the most loyal and enthusiastic fan bases in sports. Through its presence at NHRA events across the country, American Rebel continues expanding awareness, strengthening consumer engagement, supporting distributor and retailer initiatives, and introducing new audiences to the rapidly growing American Rebel lifestyle brand.

As American Rebel Light Beer continues expanding its national footprint through motorsports sponsorships, live entertainment, community events, retailer activations, and grassroots marketing initiatives, weekends like Bristol demonstrate the power of aligning the brand with championship organizations, passionate fans, and uniquely American experiences that bring people together.

Leah Pruett Delivers Top Fuel Victory

The winning weekend began on Friday when Top Fuel standout Leah Pruett completed unfinished business from the weather-delayed NHRA New England Nationals. Returning to the track to finish the postponed final round, Pruett powered her TSR Dodge//SRT dragster to victory, securing her first win of the season and adding another impressive accomplishment to her decorated NHRA career.

The win marked an important milestone for Pruett and the entire Tony Stewart Racing organization, showcasing the team's perseverance, preparation, and commitment to excellence despite the challenges presented by weather delays and a demanding NHRA schedule. Known throughout the sport for her determination and competitive drive, Pruett delivered a standout performance under pressure, adding another victory to her impressive NHRA resume and further cementing her status as one of the sport's elite competitors.

As race fans packed Bristol Dragway for one of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series' marquee events, Pruett's victory provided an early highlight and set the tone for what would become a memorable weekend for TSR. The momentum generated by her Top Fuel triumph carried throughout the event and ultimately helped propel the organization toward a second Victory Lane celebration later in the weekend.

For American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer - Pruett's victory represented another opportunity to connect with passionate motorsports fans who embody many of the same values that define the American Rebel brand: determination, resilience, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to achieving success. Her performance exemplified the competitive spirit and pursuit of excellence that resonate with race fans and American Rebel supporters across the country.

Matt Hagan Captures Thunder Valley Funny Car Title

The momentum generated by Leah Pruett's Friday victory carried throughout the weekend as four-time NHRA Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan delivered a championship-worthy performance at the NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals, giving Tony Stewart Racing a second trip to Victory Lane and completing a remarkable weekend for the organization.

Competing against one of the toughest Funny Car fields in professional drag racing, Hagan showcased the skill, consistency, and determination that have made him one of the most accomplished drivers in NHRA history. Behind the wheel of his TSR Dodge//SRT Funny Car, Hagan battled through a series of challenging rounds before securing his first victory of the 2026 season in front of a passionate Thunder Valley crowd.

The win marked another significant achievement in Hagan's Hall of Fame-caliber career, adding to an already impressive list of accomplishments that includes multiple world championships, dozens of national event victories, and years of success at the highest levels of NHRA competition. For Hagan, the Bristol victory was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Tony Stewart Racing team, whose relentless pursuit of performance continues to position TSR among the sport's elite organizations.

Known as one of the most iconic venues on the NHRA circuit, Bristol Dragway provided the perfect backdrop for Hagan's return to Victory Lane. The packed grandstands, electric atmosphere, and enthusiastic race fans created an unforgettable setting as Tony Stewart Racing celebrated its second victory of the weekend and reinforced its status as a championship contender in both Top Fuel and Funny Car competition.

For American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer - Hagan's victory represented another powerful opportunity to engage with thousands of loyal NHRA fans while increasing brand visibility on one of motorsports' biggest stages. NHRA fans represent many of the same values that define the American Rebel brand-hard work, perseverance, patriotism, family, and a passion for uniquely American experiences-and Bristol once again demonstrated the strength of that connection.

Together, the victories by Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan highlighted the depth of talent, preparation, and competitive excellence within the Tony Stewart Racing organization. More importantly, they delivered a weekend of tremendous exposure for American Rebel Light Beer while strengthening the Company's presence within the motorsports community and reinforcing its commitment to connecting with passionate fans across the country through strategic partnerships, live events, and authentic grassroots engagement.

John Hall Qualifies 7th on American Rebel Light Beer Motorcycle Before Tough First-Round Exit at Thunder Valley

John Hall qualified in the No. 7 spot at the NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals, locking in his position with a 6.953-second pass at 196.73 mph on his American Rebel Light Beer Pro Stock motorcycle. In the opening round of Sunday's eliminations, he made another consistent run at 6.957 seconds and 196.70 mph, but it was ultimately not enough to advance against Joey Gladstone's quicker 6.894-second effort.

Bringing America's Patriotic Beer to Race Fans Nationwide

For American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer - the NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals represented far more than a race weekend. It was another opportunity to connect directly with one of the most passionate, loyal, and distinctly American fan bases in all of professional sports while continuing to build awareness for a brand rooted in freedom, patriotism, faith, family, and community.

Known throughout motorsports as "Thunder Valley," Bristol Dragway stands as one of the most iconic venues on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule. Each year, thousands of dedicated racing enthusiasts travel from across the country to experience the speed, excitement, and tradition that have made Bristol a premier destination for NHRA competition. The event attracts a diverse audience of hardworking Americans, military veterans, first responders, small business owners, tradesmen, outdoor enthusiasts, and families-many of whom share the same values and lifestyle that American Rebel proudly celebrates.

Through its sponsorship agreements with Tony Stewart Racing, American Rebel continues expanding its reach within the motorsports community while introducing new consumers to American Rebel Light Beer and the broader American Rebel lifestyle brand. The sponsorship provides a powerful platform to engage fans through one of America's most exciting forms of motorsports while aligning the brand with a championship-caliber organization that reflects the principles of performance, perseverance, determination, and excellence.

NHRA events such as Bristol also provide valuable opportunities for consumer engagement, distributor support, retailer activation, and grassroots marketing initiatives that extend well beyond race day. Whether through fan interactions, social media engagement, promotional activities, or brand visibility throughout the race weekend, American Rebel continues building authentic connections with consumers who appreciate great racing, great entertainment, and great beer.

As American Rebel Light Beer continues expanding distribution across key markets throughout the United States, motorsports remains an important pillar of the Company's long-term growth strategy. Through sponsorship arrangements with organizations such as Tony Stewart Racing and engaging with fans at premier events across the country, American Rebel is creating meaningful brand experiences while increasing awareness of America's Patriotic Beer among consumers who proudly embrace the American way of life.

From the starting line to Victory Lane, Bristol once again demonstrated why NHRA racing remains a natural fit for the American Rebel brand. The energy of the fans, the excitement of competition, and the celebration of uniquely American traditions continue to provide an ideal environment for introducing more consumers to American Rebel Light Beer while strengthening relationships with existing customers, distributors, retailers, and supporters nationwide.

A Winning Sponsorship Relationship for American Rebel Beer Built on Shared Values

American Rebel Beverages' sponsorship relationship with Tony Stewart Racing on behalf of American Rebel Light Beer is built on more than sponsorship visibility-it is rooted in a shared commitment to excellence, perseverance, authenticity, and the values that resonate with millions of Americans across the country. Both organizations understand the importance of hard work, dedication, and earning success through determination and performance, whether on the racetrack, in business, or in everyday life.

For American Rebel Light Beer-America's Patriotic Beer-the sponsorship represents a natural alignment with a sport and fan base that proudly embraces freedom, patriotism, family, and community. NHRA racing has long been one of America's most accessible and fan-focused sports, attracting passionate supporters who appreciate competition, tradition, and the uniquely American spirit that fuels the sport. Those same values serve as the foundation of the American Rebel brand and continue to drive its growing connection with consumers nationwide.

Since American Rebel Light Beer began sponsoring Tony Stewart Racing, the Company has benefited from increased brand visibility, meaningful fan engagement opportunities, and direct access to one of motorsports' most loyal audiences. The relationship has helped strengthen the Company's presence at premier racing events across the country while supporting broader efforts to expand brand awareness, engage consumers, and introduce more Americans to American Rebel Light Beer.

"Congratulations to Leah and Matt on an incredible weekend, the national broadcast exposure at Bristol, combined with two trips to Victory Lane, is exactly the kind of platform that opens conversations with top-tier wholesalers and retailers as we continue expanding into new markets." said Andy Ross, Founder and CEO of American Rebel Holdings. "Seeing both drivers celebrate in Victory Lane was exciting for everyone associated with Tony Stewart Racing and American Rebel. NHRA fans represent many of the same values that define our brand-freedom, patriotism, family, and community. We are proud to support a championship-caliber organization like TSR and look forward to continuing to build momentum together throughout the season."

Accelerating American Rebel Brand Growth Through Motorsports

The successful weekend at Bristol is part of American Rebel's broader strategy of building brand awareness through motorsports sponsorships, live music performances, community events, retailer activations, media appearances, and direct consumer engagement.

As American Rebel Light Beer continues expanding distribution across key markets throughout the United States, sponsorships with organizations such as Tony Stewart Racing help introduce America's Patriotic Beer to new consumers while strengthening relationships with existing customers, distributors, retailers, and supporters.

American Rebel Light Beer is now available in 18 states, and momentum from high-profile weekends like Bristol directly supports the Company's efforts to expand into new markets by demonstrating the brand's national reach and consumer resonance.

With additional NHRA events scheduled throughout the season, American Rebel remains committed to engaging race fans across the country while continuing its mission of building America's premier patriotic lifestyle brand.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer - is a premium domestic light lager crafted for Americans who take pride in freedom, faith, family, and country. With 110 calories, 4 grams of carbohydrates, and 4.2% ABV, American Rebel Light delivers a crisp, smooth, and refreshing taste designed for active consumers who appreciate great beer and the American lifestyle.

More than a beverage, American Rebel Light Beer represents a growing patriotic lifestyle brand that connects with consumers through live music, motorsports, community engagement, retailer activations, and grassroots marketing initiatives across the United States.

American Rebel Light Beer is the crisp, refreshing, all-American light lager crafted for patriots who love freedom, fast cars, country music, and celebrating the American way of life. Brewed for flavor, smoothness, and all-day drinkability, it delivers a clean, full-flavor experience with a lighter feel - making it the go-to choice for concerts, tailgates, and celebrations across the USA.

Anchored by its signature brand statement - "America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer." - American Rebel Light Beer celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A Better-For-You Premium Light Lager Built to Win

American Rebel Light Beer is brewed for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy-drinking domestic light lager with a "better for you" profile, aligned with a brand that proudly champions American patriotism. It's the only BEER we're DRINKIN' ROUND HERE.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has expanded into 18 states, including Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Iowa, Alabama, Connecticut, and Kansas - with nationwide expansion continuing as America's Patriotic, "better-for-you" light beer.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonks up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand follows a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with top wholesalers to accelerate retail and on-premise availability and build national momentum.

For more information, visit AmericanRebelBeer.com.

Beer & Distribution Contact:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB) is a diversified branded consumer products, beverage, entertainment, and marketing company dedicated to celebrating freedom, patriotism, faith, family, and the American way of life. Founded by entrepreneur, entertainer, and American patriot Andy Ross, the Company was built on the belief that millions of Americans continue to value personal responsibility, hard work, community, and the freedoms that make our nation exceptional.

Through its flagship product, American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic Beer - along with live entertainment, motorsports partnerships, national media appearances, retailer activations, patriotic events, community outreach initiatives, and grassroots marketing programs, American Rebel continues building a nationally recognized lifestyle brand that extends far beyond the beverage category.

The Company's growth strategy combines strong distributor relationships, retailer support, consumer engagement, sports marketing, live music activations, and experiential marketing designed to drive product trial, strengthen brand loyalty, increase retail velocity, and expand market presence across the United States. From NHRA race weekends and concert venues to community celebrations, patriotic festivals, premium entertainment destinations, and retail locations nationwide, American Rebel continues creating meaningful connections with consumers who proudly embrace the values of freedom, faith, family, and country.

Anchored by its mission to celebrate the American spirit and bring people together through shared experiences, American Rebel is committed to building America's premier patriotic lifestyle brand while creating long-term value for consumers, retail partners, distributors, communities, and shareholders alike.

Beer & Distribution Contact:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Forward-Looking Statements; Sponsorship and Relationship Disclosure

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including, to the extent applicable, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AREB) and its subsidiaries' expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, strategies, prospects, assumptions, future events, future business performance, future financial results, future operations, and future opportunities.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "will," "would," "seek," "target," "opportunity," "momentum," "growth," "expansion," "success," "strategy," and similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success, growth, market acceptance, availability, sales, distribution, consumer demand, brand awareness, retail velocity, distributor support, retailer acceptance, market expansion, national footprint, promotional effectiveness, and business performance of American Rebel Light Beer; the Company's ability to expand into new markets or deepen distribution in existing markets; the Company's ability to build relationships with wholesalers, distributors, retailers, on-premise accounts, consumers, race fans, and other strategic audiences; the anticipated benefits of motorsports, live entertainment, media, retail, grassroots, and community-based marketing initiatives; the expected impact of broadcast exposure, event exposure, social media engagement, race results, driver/team visibility, Victory Lane appearances, or other promotional activities; the Company's ability to build a nationally recognized patriotic lifestyle brand; and the Company's ability to create long-term value for consumers, distributors, retailers, partners, communities, and stockholders.

For clarity, American Rebel Holdings, Inc. is not a legal partner, joint venturer, co-owner, agent, representative, or affiliate of the National Hot Rod Association ("NHRA"), TSR Racing/Tony Stewart Racing, John Hall Racing, or their respective owners, drivers, teams, affiliates, sponsors, representatives, venues, sanctioning bodies, or broadcast partners. References in this press release to "partner," "partnership," "relationship," "support," "platform," "presence," "alignment," "sponsorship," "represented," or similar terms relating to NHRA, TSR Racing/Tony Stewart Racing, John Hall Racing, drivers, teams, events, or motorsports activations refer solely to current or prior sponsorship, promotional, marketing, brand visibility, or similar contractual arrangements entered into by or through American Rebel Beverages and/or American Rebel Light Beer, as applicable. No such references are intended to imply the existence of a legal partnership, joint venture, franchise, agency, endorsement, employment, equity ownership, control relationship, or guarantee of future affiliation, sponsorship continuation, sponsorship renewal, sponsorship expansion, performance, exposure, or commercial success.

Statements regarding completed race results, completed events, current or past sponsorship arrangements, or current product availability are historical only to the extent they accurately describe completed events or existing circumstances. Statements regarding the expected future impact of those events, sponsorships, race results, media impressions, distributor conversations, retailer interest, brand exposure, consumer engagement, or market opportunities are forward-looking statements. Past race wins, driver or team performance, sponsorship exposure, event attendance, broadcast coverage, product launches, state availability, distributor appointments, or retailer placements are not guarantees of future sales, revenues, profitability, market share, consumer demand, distribution growth, sponsorship benefits, or stockholder value.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, beliefs, and projections of management and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plan and growth strategy; the Company's ability to finance operations, marketing programs, sponsorship commitments, inventory needs, and expansion plans; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and comply with public-company reporting obligations; risks associated with the trading of the Company's securities on the OTC market, including liquidity, volatility, dilution, quotation, and market-price risks; risks related to the alcoholic beverage industry, including federal, state, and local licensing, permitting, taxation, distribution, advertising, labeling, and regulatory requirements; risks associated with the three-tier distribution system and state-by-state alcohol beverage laws; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain, and expand relationships with brewers, co-packers, suppliers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, venues, and on-premise accounts; supply chain, packaging, ingredient, production, logistics, quality-control, recall, and inventory risks; competition from larger and better-capitalized beer, beverage, and lifestyle brands; changes in consumer tastes, purchasing patterns, discretionary spending, economic conditions, inflation, pricing, promotional activity, and retail trends; the effectiveness of the Company's marketing, sponsorship, media, entertainment, grassroots, and brand-activation programs; the ability of motorsports sponsorships, race-team visibility, event attendance, broadcast exposure, or social media engagement to translate into measurable sales, distribution gains, revenue growth, profitability, brand loyalty, or consumer adoption; changes to NHRA schedules, race attendance, broadcast coverage, team participation, driver performance, weather conditions, event cancellations, sanctioning-body decisions, venue availability, sponsorship rules, or third-party approvals; the continuation, renewal, scope, cost, and effectiveness of any current or prior sponsorship arrangements; reputational, political, social, brand-positioning, and consumer-perception risks; intellectual property, trademark, licensing, endorsement, publicity-rights, and third-party brand-usage risks; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or correct any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that American Rebel Light Beer will achieve any particular level of sales, distribution, consumer acceptance, market penetration, retailer support, profitability, or brand recognition, or that any sponsorship, promotional, motorsports, media, or event-related activity will produce the anticipated benefits.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Any third-party names, trademarks, trade names, logos, event names, team names, driver names, venue names, or broadcast references are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification and descriptive purposes only. Unless expressly stated, no third party mentioned in this press release has made or approved any statement regarding American Rebel Holdings, Inc., American Rebel Beverages, American Rebel Light Beer, the Company's securities, the Company's financial condition, or the Company's future business prospects. American Rebel Light Beer is intended only for consumers of legal drinking age, and the Company encourages responsible consumption.

Company Contact: info@americanrebel.com | ir@americanrebel.com

Beer & Distribution: Todd Porter, President - tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com

Web: americanrebel.com | americanrebelbeer.com

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-winning-in-motorsports-american-rebel-light-beers-three-1179312