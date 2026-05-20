American Resources Corporation Advances Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Platform, Files 2025 10-K After Strategic Transformation

$72.5 million in cash and short-term investments and $32.4 million in strategic investments

$55.4 million in net income, or $0.63 per share, driven by gain on deconsolidation

$93.2 million in total stockholder's equity, compared to ($80.9 million) at year-end 2024

Advancing global sourcing strategy with evaluation of multiple rare earth and critical mineral assets across Southeast Asia, Africa and North America to support trading activities and feedstock for its strategic relationship with ReElement Technologies

Streamlined corporate structure following deconsolidation of legacy operations and ReElement Technologies, while maintaining a strategic ownership interest and partnership position

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, today announced the filing of its transformational Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, highlighting the Company's strategic transformation and strengthened financial position, with a focus on low-cost, high-value rare earth and critical mineral feedstock sourcing, aggregation and trading.

Over the past several years, American Resources has developed innovations, crafted a highly productive diversified business model and executed a multi-phase strategic restructuring to transition completely away from its legacy metallurgical coal operations into a comprehensive solutions platform supporting the rare earth and critical mineral supply chain globally. This evolution reflects a deliberate repositioning across the Company's corporate structure, operations, financial profile, and capital markets strategy.

As part of this transformation, American Resources has established a comprehensive solution platform across the rare earth and critical mineral supply chain, leveraging its affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement") - a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical elements. The Company is advancing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations, spanning conventional and unconventional resource sourcing and development, as well as recycling and manufacturing through its wholly owned subsidiary, Electrified Materials Corporation. These capabilities enable American Resources to aggregate and process diverse feedstocks while efficiently aligning supply with end-market demand.

Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of American Resources, commented:

"Over the past several years, we have fundamentally transformed American Resources - simplifying our structure, strengthening our balance sheet, and positioning the Company as a key conduit within the critical mineral supply chain. Today, we are no longer defined by legacy operations, but by our ability to source, aggregate, invest into and align critical mineral feedstocks with growing domestic and allied demand through our strategic affiliation with ReElement. With a strong balance sheet and a focused operating model, we are optimally positioned to scale alongside one of the most important supply chain shifts of our generation".

Jensen added, "We have spent years challenging legacy approaches within the commodity sector and are now applying that experience, along with revolutionary innovation to the rare earth and critical mineral market. We are laser focused on sourcing and securing ownership positions in high-quality feedstock, as well as monetizing both mined and recycled materials through our platform, including Electrified Materials. By leveraging best-in-class technologies and maintaining a disciplined, low-cost operating model, we are building a scalable business designed to support the production of rare earth and critical minerals for commercial and defense applications while delivering long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders. Our platform offers a derisked diverse strategy to sourcing of critical and rare earths, not relying on one mine or one region to solve the problem. We are focused on bringing in the best and brightest leadership that understand that its not just about producing products, but producing in a globally competitive cost structure to take American Resources to the next level while solving this highly complex challenge the world is facing."

Financial and Structural Highlights

The Company's transformation has resulted in several key financial and structural milestones:

Deconsolidation of Business Segments: American Resources has completed the separation of its legacy coal operations and ReElement Technologies into standalone entities. As a result, American Infrastructure Corporation - now Willcox International Holdings Inc. - and ReElement Technologies Corporation are no longer consolidated within the Company's financial statements, allowing for a more focused and transparent financial profile.

Enhanced Financial Position: As of December 31, 2025, the Company had a strong balance sheet, including $72.5 million in cash and short-term investments, $32.4 million in strategic investments, $93.2 million in stockholder's equity, and minimal debt, providing significant flexibility to execute on its strategic initiatives.

Elimination of Going Concern Qualification: Reflecting these improvements, the Company's independent registered accounting firm has removed the previously disclosed going concern qualification, underscoring the strength and stability of American Resources' financial position.

These milestones position American Resources with a streamlined structure and enhanced financial flexibility, enabling the Company to focus on scaling its critical mineral platform and aligning with growing domestic and allied demand.

Strategic Positioning and Business Focus

With a strengthened balance sheet and simplified corporate structure, American Resources is focused on executing a clear set of strategic priorities:

Securing Global Feedstock: Expanding access to high-quality domestic and international feedstock through investments and commodity sourcing agreements to support the domestic market and supply ReElement's refining platform.

Advancing Processing Capabilities: Developing and scaling concentration, processing and conditioning solutions for carbon-based, unconventional byproducts and conventional mineral sources containing rare earth and critical minerals.

Development of Electrified Materials (EMCO): Advancing its wholly owned subsidiary, Electrified Materials Corporation, as a leading recycler and preprocessor of critical mineral and metal inputs. EMCO focuses on the aggregation, preprocessing, and conditioning of recycled materials - including magnets, batteries, and other defense and technology inputs - to produce concentrated feedstocks for final separation, purification, and refining through ReElement's platform.

Supply Chain Alignment: Connecting diverse upstream supply sources with an increasingly dynamic domestic and allied manufacturing base.

Disciplined Revenue Growth: Generating revenue and cash flow across these activities while maintaining a low-cost, capital-efficient operating model.

Strategic Asset Development: Continuing to incubate and develop strategic assets and subsidiaries, and, when appropriate, delivering value to shareholders through distributions and share repurchases.

Expanding Leadership Team: Bolstering the leadership team with expertise in global commodity sourcing, trading, and development, focused on scalable, cost-competitive opportunities.

This focused strategy reinforces the Company's role as a key conduit within the critical mineral ecosystem - linking resource development, processing, refining, and end-market demand through a flexible and scalable platform.

Additional Information

The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including complete audited financial statements and related disclosures, is available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website page here.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation has established a comprehensive solution platform across the rare earth and critical mineral supply chain, leveraging its affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation - a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. The Company is advancing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations.

These operations span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing and development, as well as recycling and manufacturing, enabling American Resources to aggregate and process diverse feedstocks while efficiently aligning supply with end-market demand.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model focused on scalable growth. Its streamlined approach enables the Company to expand its asset portfolio and meet increasing global demand across infrastructure, defense, technology, and electrification markets - while maximizing margins and maintaining cost discipline. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-corporation-advances-rare-earth-and-critical-mineral-platform-1168485