Schupan and Sons agrees to expand usage of the Jules Trade Execution Platform to include their domestic trading operations.

Expansion contract signals Jules' ongoing penetration into the North American brokerage market.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce the expansion of its commercial relationship with Schupan and Sons ("Schupan").

Schupan, a diversified industry leader in metals recycling, fabrication, and beverage container recycling, was already utilizing the Jules platform for its international trading operations. With this new agreement, Jules will support broader applications across Schupan's trading activities. Designed to work in tandem with Schupan's established software lineup, Jules will augment the company's current capabilities. This next phase of the partnership enhances coordination and consistency across operations and reflects Schupan's commitment to leveraging best-in-class technology to streamline operations and support continued growth.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, commented: "The decision by Schupan to expand Jules into their domestic materials trading flows is a powerful testimony to the product's quality and its ability to deliver value across different market segments. Having seen the platform's success in their international business, Schupan is now leveraging Jules to accelerate their domestic operations, proving our ability to improve visibility and execution across transactions for a broader range of stakeholders."

Strategic Domestic Expansion

While the Jules solution historically focused on international commodity markets, this move accelerates the Company's penetration into the domestic trade segment in line with ongoing relocation of metal supply chains in North America. The expansion serves as a significant endorsement of the Jules technology and its seamless integration into the MineHub ecosystem.

About Schupan & Sons

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Schupan is a family-owned and operated provider of sustainable material solutions. Through its business units - Aluminum & Plastic Sales, Materials Trading, Beverage Recycling, and Industrial Recycling - the company serves mills, OEMs, converters, brand owners, and industrial customers globally & domestically with scrap and prime metal supply, processing, trading, sustainability services, and data destruction services.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

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Source: MineHub Technologies Inc.