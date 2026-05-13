Agreement strengthens MineHub's presence in Asia and expands digital transparency for global metals supply chains.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announced a new commercial agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. ("Sumitomo Metal Mining"), one of Japan's leading mining and metals companies. Under the agreement, Sumitomo Metal Mining will leverage MineHub's supply chain visibility platform to provide its internal teams with enhanced oversight of shipments and improve delivery transparency for its global customers.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, commented: "Sumitomo Metal Mining is widely recognized as a global leader in the metals industry, and we are proud to support their efforts to modernize and digitize their supply chain operations. This agreement highlights the increasing importance of real-time visibility in the movement of critical raw materials and reflects the strong momentum we are seeing across Asia, particularly in Japan. As mining companies and manufacturers continue to prioritize supply chain transparency, MineHub is well positioned to serve as the digital backbone for these critical workflows."

Platform Deployment and Operational Impact

Through MineHub's platform, Sumitomo Metal Mining will gain access to capabilities designed to strengthen operational coordination across its global logistics network, including:

Real-time shipment visibility: Carrier-agnostic tracking across key metal shipments, providing comprehensive oversight from origin to destination.

Carrier-agnostic tracking across key metal shipments, providing comprehensive oversight from origin to destination. Improved customer communication: Enhanced delivery transparency enabling Sumitomo Metal Mining to provide its global customers with timely, accurate shipment updates.

Enhanced delivery transparency enabling Sumitomo Metal Mining to provide its global customers with timely, accurate shipment updates. Streamlined logistics management: Digitized workflows that replace manual tracking processes with scalable, data-driven tools for more efficient management of complex supply chains.

Digitized workflows that replace manual tracking processes with scalable, data-driven tools for more efficient management of complex supply chains. Cross-functional coordination: A centralized digital view of shipment data enabling procurement, logistics, and operations teams to collaborate more effectively.

Market Expansion and Strategic Significance

This agreement represents an important milestone in MineHub's continued expansion across Asia's metals and mining sector. Japan remains one of the world's largest importers and processors of non-ferrous metals, and the country's leading enterprises are increasingly adopting digital platforms to enhance supply chain resilience and transparency.

The addition of Sumitomo Metal Mining to MineHub's growing network of global enterprise users further strengthens the Company's position in the Japanese market and reinforces the demand for digital solutions that increase efficiency, traceability, and collaboration across commodity supply chains.

MineHub continues to expand its commercial footprint globally as mining companies, traders, and manufacturers prioritize the adoption of digital tools to replace manual, error-prone processes with scalable digital infrastructure - supporting disciplined execution of the Company's core strategy to become the digital supply chain platform of choice for the commodity markets.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd

Sumitomo Metal Mining is a global mining and metals company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in the development of mineral resources, smelting and refining of non-ferrous metals, and the production of advanced materials used in a wide range of industrial and technological applications. With operations spanning resource development, smelting, and advanced materials manufacturing, Sumitomo Metal Mining is recognized as one of Japan's foremost integrated metals enterprises.

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

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Source: MineHub Technologies Inc.