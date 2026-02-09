

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (S19.F) announced a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY108.188 billion, or JPY398.21 per share. This compares with JPY29.615 billion, or JPY107.77 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to JPY1.250 trillion from JPY1.192 trillion last year.



Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY108.188 Bln. vs. JPY29.615 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY398.21 vs. JPY107.77 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.250 Tn vs. JPY1.192 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 515.83 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.697 T



